Here are 5 responses for someone who tries to come back after ghosting you

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Every now and then, a ghoster pops back into our lives and tries to act like they never left without any explanation.

What to say to someone who ghosted you[VerywellMind]
If you are wondering what to say to someone who ghosted you, here are five profound responses to consider.

Silence can speak volumes. Sometimes, the best response is no response. Ignoring the person who ghosted you sends a clear message that you’ve moved on and are not interested in reopening that chapter.

This approach can be empowering, allowing you to maintain your dignity and avoid unnecessary drama.

No response at all [LinkenIn]
"I was really hurt when you disappeared without any explanation. It made me question your intentions and our connection. I'm not sure if I can trust you again."

Being direct and honest about how their disappearance affected you can be cathartic. It puts the onus on them to acknowledge their actions and its impact on you. This response is for those who need closure or simply want to express their feelings.

"I’ve grown since you left, and I’m not interested in rekindling something with someone who thinks it’s okay to just disappear. I deserve better."

Setting boundaries is crucial for your emotional well-being. By stating that you’ve grown and recognizing your worth, you establish that you won’t tolerate being treated poorly. This response empowers you to prioritize your needs and move forward without looking back.

Setting boundaries.Yiu Yu Hoi/Getty Images
"I’m curious, why did you ghost me? It was really confusing and hurtful. I think I deserve an explanation before we can move forward in any capacity."

If closure is what you seek, this response can help. Asking for an explanation allows you to understand their perspective and potentially find some peace. However, be prepared for any response they might give, as it may not always be what you hope to hear.

"I appreciate you reaching out, but after how things ended, I don’t think it’s healthy for me to reconnect. I hope you understand."

This response is respectful yet firm, showing that you’ve considered their attempt to reconnect but ultimately decided against it for your well-being. It conveys maturity and self-respect, making it clear that you’re prioritizing your emotional health over reopening a potentially harmful relationship.

Respectful but firm
In conclusion, how you respond to someone who ghosted you depends on what you need for your emotional well-being. Whether it's silence, honesty, boundaries, closure, or a respectful but firm stance, make sure your response aligns with your values and needs.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

