Here are 5 responses for someone who tries to come back after ghosting you

1. No response at all

Silence can speak volumes. Sometimes, the best response is no response. Ignoring the person who ghosted you sends a clear message that you’ve moved on and are not interested in reopening that chapter.

This approach can be empowering, allowing you to maintain your dignity and avoid unnecessary drama.

2. Direct and honest

"I was really hurt when you disappeared without any explanation. It made me question your intentions and our connection. I'm not sure if I can trust you again."

Being direct and honest about how their disappearance affected you can be cathartic. It puts the onus on them to acknowledge their actions and its impact on you. This response is for those who need closure or simply want to express their feelings.

3. Setting boundaries: "I’ve grown since you left, and I’m not interested"

"I’ve grown since you left, and I’m not interested in rekindling something with someone who thinks it’s okay to just disappear. I deserve better."

Setting boundaries is crucial for your emotional well-being. By stating that you’ve grown and recognizing your worth, you establish that you won’t tolerate being treated poorly. This response empowers you to prioritize your needs and move forward without looking back.

4. Seeking closure: "I’m curious, why did you ghost me?"

"I’m curious, why did you ghost me? It was really confusing and hurtful. I think I deserve an explanation before we can move forward in any capacity."

If closure is what you seek, this response can help. Asking for an explanation allows you to understand their perspective and potentially find some peace. However, be prepared for any response they might give, as it may not always be what you hope to hear.

5. Respectful but firm: "I appreciate you reaching out but I don’t think it’s healthy for me to reconnect."

"I appreciate you reaching out, but after how things ended, I don’t think it’s healthy for me to reconnect. I hope you understand."

This response is respectful yet firm, showing that you’ve considered their attempt to reconnect but ultimately decided against it for your well-being. It conveys maturity and self-respect, making it clear that you’re prioritizing your emotional health over reopening a potentially harmful relationship.

