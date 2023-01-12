What to do if your 100th talking stage fails

We all know how talking stages go, you meet someone new, you start talking to them, you keep talking and going on dates, video calls, asking each other deep, intrusive and sometimes irrelevant questions and then it all comes crashing down. Silence. Distance. Without reason too, you keep checking your phone hoping they will call you but you called them before and your last text was unreplied, you even double texted. You have to face reality.

Try an arranged marriage

Call your parents and ask them to set you up with someone you have never met in your life. Just arrive at the wedding location and get married.

Block, mute and delete

Every day you are on Instagram, Twitter and WhatsApp looking at pictures and reading the inner mind of the person who ignored your existence. Block all of them. Mute if you are too chicken and delete their numbers from your phone.

Get a hobby

No, if you have actually gone through 100 talking stages, you should give up on love and just have fun! I know this is a parody article but really, they’ve broken your heart enough. Try other things, love is not by force.

Skip the talking stage

The talking stage is the valley of indecision. Why are you going out on dates and kissing someone who cannot commit to you? Decide on the first encounter if you can date them or forget about the talking stages.

Travel to another country because the witches in your present country might be working overtime