What to do if your 100th talking stage fails

Temi Iwalaiye

You have been ghosted…again. But this is what you can do;

Here's how to cope with a failed talking stage [Wikihow]
You have shared the innermost parts of yourself with someone and now they are walking around with all your secrets.

We all know how talking stages go, you meet someone new, you start talking to them, you keep talking and going on dates, video calls, asking each other deep, intrusive and sometimes irrelevant questions and then it all comes crashing down. Silence. Distance. Without reason too, you keep checking your phone hoping they will call you but you called them before and your last text was unreplied, you even double texted. You have to face reality.

Call your parents and ask them to set you up with someone you have never met in your life. Just arrive at the wedding location and get married.

Every day you are on Instagram, Twitter and WhatsApp looking at pictures and reading the inner mind of the person who ignored your existence. Block all of them. Mute if you are too chicken and delete their numbers from your phone.

No, if you have actually gone through 100 talking stages, you should give up on love and just have fun! I know this is a parody article but really, they’ve broken your heart enough. Try other things, love is not by force.

The talking stage is the valley of indecision. Why are you going out on dates and kissing someone who cannot commit to you? Decide on the first encounter if you can date them or forget about the talking stages.

This is truly candid advice, try women or men of other nationalities. Maybe the witches from your village place a hex on you and you can’t find love where you currently are.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

Here are 5 great reasons you should be friends with your ex

What to do if your 100th talking stage fails

Lord's London Dry Gin entertains fans to a night of highlife music and premium cocktails

7 best foods to eat for more breast milk

See photos and learn 5 facts about Hannah Iribhogbe representing Nigeria at Miss Universe contest

5 African countries to travel to by road from Nigeria

How to dress to make yourself look taller if you're short

Foundation partners FCMG for charity event GLOWFUX Concert '22

5 sexual behaviours to avoid in 2023 - really, don't do it

