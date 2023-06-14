ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

What is vulnerability, because I have really suffered

Belove Olocha

Being vulnerable means expressing sides of yourself in which you have the least confidence.

Being vulnerable means expressing sides of yourself in which you have the least confidence
Being vulnerable means expressing sides of yourself in which you have the least confidence

Recommended articles

When you hear these folks talk, they’re like, “Oh my God that’s so sweet and vulnerable,” “We can’t be friends if you’re not vulnerable,” or “I can’t be in a relationship with someone who’s not vulnerable.”

You begin to wonder what the fuss is about. When you dig deep a lot of people don’t understand the meaning of the word, and those who understand despise being vulnerable — especially in this part of the world.

People would rather die in silence than share details of their worries, anxiety, frustration and depression because it strips them bare and tampers with their image.

ADVERTISEMENT

Growing up in Nigerian society, a lot of expectations are placed on an individual, from marriage to having children, a flourishing career, financial security and upholding a right standing. It can be exhausting.

Nigerians are more open about discussing their vulnerabilities in recent times, but this also comes with its own set of headaches, with fears that being vulnerable to other people will open them up to manipulation, betrayal, distrust, jealousy, and hate.

Here are some Nigerians sharing their shege experiences in the dear arms of vulnerability.

“Imagine bringing down your walls of Jericho and giving someone a grand entrance to your secret place only to be subjected to manipulation, gaslighting, dirty gossip and ultimately emotional hurt, just because you trusted him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Family is not something I talk about with people, but because I felt I could trust him with such serious details of my life, he disappointed me — he became really manipulative, and don’t get me started with the lies and cheating.

“I hated myself for a month, sulking away in misery, but I eventually put myself together and now I know better not to share too much with anyone.

“I mean we all go through emotional brouhaha, but people are manipulated the most through relationships, be it a family member, an acquaintance, a colleague, a friend, a partner. Someone can’t know your weakness unless they are close to you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“What is vulnerability, because I have really suffered. I don’t even want to hear the word. You won’t believe I rented out my office space of ₦‎1.5 million just to buy a phone for my girlfriend after she constantly compared me to other men.

“I loved her, but she knew how to get me. It is my fault, I opened up about how neglected I was growing up and how attention-deprived I am. Anytime she wants something, she stops picking up my calls or responding to my messages, it triggers me emotionally, and mentally.

“I feel hopeless and begin to run helter scatter to provide her wants so I can have her again. I believe I was tricked into loving her so much and desiring her presence in my life.

“During the first few months of our friendship, she was an angel. She gave me the love and attention I have never had in 29 years of my life. I became so dependent on her, she convinced me I could be open with her, and described herself as a safe space.

But my safe space turned evil, and that was the beginning of my emotional devastation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m a very quiet and reserved person by nature, most people have used my simplicity against me several times, but that’s just who I am. I open up to friends and they want to ride on me.

“I don’t want to think about the negatives when the positives are shining before me. I’ve learnt and grown so much as an individual by being vulnerable. I must say, if you don’t want to be vulnerable because you're scared of hurt, then it means you’re not ready to grow into a better version of yourself.

“Someone’s vulnerability is an asset, what matters the most are those around you; your team, family, friends, lover. How they are able to use your vulnerability positively to achieve mutual goals is very important.

“It’s only by allowing yourself to become someone who could be hurt that you can experience the sense of closeness and fulfilment that vulnerability can also bring.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s only by surrendering a certain level of control that you can experience a higher level of mutuality in your relationship — a sense of knowing someone more honestly and being able to trust each other more deeply.”

Despite the negativities, vulnerability is actually beautiful. Being vulnerable means expressing the sides of yourself which you have the least confidence, uncertainty, and insecurity about, and being bold enough to share it, and allowing others to respond to them.

It means surrendering some of the control you have over how others see you, and potentially compromising the image they have of you — an image you may have worked pretty hard to cultivate and maintain.

In short, while vulnerability can be scary, it’s usually worth it.

Belove Olocha Belove Olocha Belove Olocha is a writer and content creator.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Top 3 surprising reasons to consider donating blood

Top 3 surprising reasons to consider donating blood

What is vulnerability, because I have really suffered

What is vulnerability, because I have really suffered

Make Music Lagos 2023 to unite music and business in spectacular showcase

Make Music Lagos 2023 to unite music and business in spectacular showcase

3 ways to grow fresh vegetables at home

3 ways to grow fresh vegetables at home

Web traffic for Hilda Baci's cook-a-thon crashed Guinness Records' site for 2 days

Web traffic for Hilda Baci's cook-a-thon crashed Guinness Records' site for 2 days

Guinness World Records declares Hilda Baci new cooking marathon record holder

Guinness World Records declares Hilda Baci new cooking marathon record holder

S*x is better than sleeping pills for better sleep - study

S*x is better than sleeping pills for better sleep - study

Chef Dammy's cook-a-thon lasts over 105 hours, longer than Hilda Baci's record

Chef Dammy's cook-a-thon lasts over 105 hours, longer than Hilda Baci's record

Say goodbye to low testosterone with natural solutions

Say goodbye to low testosterone with natural solutions

Ekiti chef chasing Hilda Baci's record cooks for over 85 hours

Ekiti chef chasing Hilda Baci's record cooks for over 85 hours

First Lady of Ekiti State sends words of encouragement to Chef Dammy

First Lady of Ekiti State sends words of encouragement to Chef Dammy

7 fun and healthy food recipes to try with your kids

7 fun and healthy food recipes to try with your kids

Pulse Sports

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

Cristiano Ronaldo puts girlfriend Georgina on $170,000k monthly salary for life

Marcus Rashford: Shirtless England star hangs out with Courtney Caldwell in bikini amid dating rumours

Sheikh Jassim: 15 interesting facts about Manchester United's potential new Qatari owner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

True Beauty is a Korean romantic drama [Hellokpop]

5 lessons from a K-drama about true love and healthy relationships