What do Nigerian men really want for Valentine’s Day?

Temi Iwalaiye

We are about to let you in on the desires of almost every Nigerian man.

Cue the song, ‘Valentine’s is coming’ where’s your boyfriend?’

If you have a girlfriend, wife or serious talking stage, you might be expecting a Valentine’s gift. If you are a girlfriend, wife or serious talking stage, then you must be planning what to get for your man.

Here are the best gifts for a Nigerian man.

What do you get a man who has everything? Does he have new tyres? Does he have a spare? Are his tyres about to expire? Then, get them for him.

Does he have the latest playstation or is he still using the old one? If he doesn’t, buy him the latest one and watch him boast that you are the best to everyone who cares.

What sexual thing has he been asking you to try? Is it doggy? Is it bathroom sex? Is it 69? Buy yourself the sexiest lingerie and fulfil his fantasies.

Do you know how scarce Premium Motor Spirit, also known as fuel is? You can fill his car tank for Valentine’s Day. You’re welcome.

Men's shoes are so expensive. Is your man a sneakers or dress shoes guy? Whichever one he is, buy him two or three pairs and watch him love you forever, God willing.

You know that thing women do when they say, ‘It’s fine’ and meanwhile nothing is fine, women can use Valentine’s Day as a day they don’t make men wonder what’s wrong with them.

Yes, ladies, take him out on a date and pay for every single thing. Don’t let him pay; he’s been doing that since you met. Take your man out sis, not make him faint, but you know what I mean.

Unfortunately, this is another gift is for car owners but if your man has a car, you know he treats the car like his baby. Let the car be thoroughly serviced and cleaned.

Perhaps the saying that a way to a man's heart is his belly is still valid after all. Cook his best meal, especially if he hasn't eaten it in a long time.

Is he a fan of perfumes? Gadgets? Gym equipments? Watches? If he keeps buying them, he obviously loves them.

Temi Iwalaiye

