Want to get married in 2024? Here are 5 things you should do

Temi Iwalaiye

How to make sure you get married this year.

How to make sure you get married in 2024
How to get married in 2024

Over the holidays, we saw pictures of couples and cute family units wishing everyone a “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from me and mines.”

Plus, there were a tonne of wedding proposals in December.

If you are still single, there’s a chance you felt left out and vowed to yourself that next year you will wear matching pyjamas with the love of your life. This shouldn’t merely be a wish; we have the game plan to ensure you are married this 2024.

Here’s what you need to do:

You know that tall, dark, and handsome man or that light-skinned woman with a big bum you always imagined getting married to? Well, burn those dreams and aspirations.

The love of your life might not come in the package you want, and that’s okay! Ditch superficialities and focus more on their character, love, and the peace of mind you feel in their presence.

Did you break up with a good person over a flimsy reason? I hate to break it to you, but you might need to go back to your ex if they are still single and the connection is still there.

Sometimes, a little time apart and a genuine apology can pave the way for a second chance at happiness.

How to get married in 2024 [shuttershock]
This is not the year to live like a ghost online. You should post nice, decent pictures of yourself living your best life. No thirst traps, please. The love of your life might just be on Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter.

Let’s be honest, one of the reasons you might find it difficult to find love is because you have a very bad character.

Are you rude? Short-tempered? Stingy? Dirty? Then work on yourself. Try to be a more loving and kindhearted person this year and just maybe you’ll attract the right person.

When we say go out more, it’s not just to clubs and parties or concerts; there is also the gym, pottery classes, and other fun gatherings. A subscription to Pulse Picks will keep you in the loop about fun events happening.

Another great place to find a husband or wife is attending church and joining a service unit, but don’t be a fraud and act religious if you are not about that life.

Finally, don’t spend all your time at home hoping to meet the love of your life. Go out of your comfort zone and open your heart.

