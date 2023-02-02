Here are the top 7 dating apps for single people in Nigeria

There is a couple who met and started dating on a bible app called YouVersion. So expand your mind, it doesn’t have to be dating apps.

Here are the top seven apps to find love.

1. Instagram

This picture sharing app is the best app if you are on the prowl for a good-looking person to fall in love with. The app is basically a dating app, with the pictures of many incredibly gorgeous people everywhere, you can use the platform to find the love of your life by simply sliding into their dm.

2. Tinder

Tinder has moved from what people use to find love to become a site for hooking up, but who is to say a hookup or a one-night stand cannot turn into a relationship? If you are interested in finding love, who is to say you can’t find it on Tinder? If it’s sex, you can find it there too, but you will likely pay for it.

3. Twitter

Forget how savage people act on Twitter, single people there are out trying to find love desperately. With the many ‘we met on Twitter’ stories, don’t look down on the power of sliding into Twitter dms. You can go from interacting on the timeline to interacting in other places.

4. Badoo

Badoo is another dating app Nigerians love to use. It doesn’t have as many restrictions as Tinder: you can post almost anything on your profile, and it even gives you the option of meeting people in other cities.

5. Snapchat

Although we met on Snapchat is not as popular since you have to be given people’s Snapchat ID first, if you are single and ready to mingle you might find what you are looking for there.

6. TikTok

Believe it or not, TikTok is perfect for finding love, with so many people dancing and showing their beautiful and handsome faces and bodies, sliding into the dms isn't so hard.

7. LinkedIn