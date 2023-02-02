ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Here are the top 7 dating apps for single people in Nigeria

Temi Iwalaiye

Are you one of those people who swore to find love this year, but you have no idea where you would meet the so-called love of your life?

Free dating apps in Nigeria[thevoucom]
Free dating apps in Nigeria[thevoucom]

The truth is you can find the love of your life anywhere but if meeting people online hasn't worked out, why not try dating online?

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

There is a couple who met and started dating on a bible app called YouVersion. So expand your mind, it doesn’t have to be dating apps.

Here are the top seven apps to find love.

This picture sharing app is the best app if you are on the prowl for a good-looking person to fall in love with. The app is basically a dating app, with the pictures of many incredibly gorgeous people everywhere, you can use the platform to find the love of your life by simply sliding into their dm.

Tinder has moved from what people use to find love to become a site for hooking up, but who is to say a hookup or a one-night stand cannot turn into a relationship? If you are interested in finding love, who is to say you can’t find it on Tinder? If it’s sex, you can find it there too, but you will likely pay for it.

Forget how savage people act on Twitter, single people there are out trying to find love desperately. With the many ‘we met on Twitter’ stories, don’t look down on the power of sliding into Twitter dms. You can go from interacting on the timeline to interacting in other places.

Badoo is another dating app Nigerians love to use. It doesn’t have as many restrictions as Tinder: you can post almost anything on your profile, and it even gives you the option of meeting people in other cities.

Although we met on Snapchat is not as popular since you have to be given people’s Snapchat ID first, if you are single and ready to mingle you might find what you are looking for there.

Believe it or not, TikTok is perfect for finding love, with so many people dancing and showing their beautiful and handsome faces and bodies, sliding into the dms isn't so hard.

Forget the professional facade of LinkedIn, people are also looking for professional love. From 'thanks for connecting with me' to 'can I have your number?', LinkedIn is perfect for those looking for high-achieving lovers.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here are the top 7 dating apps for single people in Nigeria

Here are the top 7 dating apps for single people in Nigeria

5 foods most boarding school kids can relate with

5 foods most boarding school kids can relate with

5 things you can do if you are stuck in a queue for hours

5 things you can do if you are stuck in a queue for hours

5 reasons you should consider having a court wedding

5 reasons you should consider having a court wedding

Sex Education: 5 ways to prevent premature ejaculation

Sex Education: 5 ways to prevent premature ejaculation

The perfect nail color to wear when your boyfriend proposes

The perfect nail color to wear when your boyfriend proposes

5 times Osas Ighodaro rocked a bikini to perfection

5 times Osas Ighodaro rocked a bikini to perfection

Valentine's Day: 5 gift boxes you should never get for your lover

Valentine's Day: 5 gift boxes you should never get for your lover

How to know if you really have OCD

How to know if you really have OCD

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How to be an amazing boyfriend when your girl is on her period [Credit: DAN]

6 ways to be an amazing boyfriend when your girl is on her period

Lady whispers

10 naughty things to whisper in his ear to seduce him

5 reasons why s*x during the rains remains undefeated [Credit - Vroom]

5 reasons why s*x during the rains remains undefeated

Court wedding saves you the luxury of hosting lots of people on your big [Love Weddings NG]

5 reasons you should consider having a court wedding