Top 5 free dating sites in Nigeria for single people

A friend of mine once told me that looking for love online is like looking for money on a busy road. It is most likely that you’ll end up finding nothing on the road as it is not a place for money finders.

In as much as this friend of mine might be right to some extent, it still doesn't alter the fact that impossibility is nothing.

After all, we've heard series of stories from people who found love online. There’re also testimonies of others who, though didn’t find love, met people on dating sites they’ll never forget for the rest of their lives.

However, we're aware of the ills and downs that come with online dating. Therefore, it is advisable for one to apply caution when exchanging details, especially when it comes to visiting (him) for the first time.

Here are some of the top free dating sites in Nigeria for single people

1. Friendite

First on our list of top free dating sites for single people across the country is Friendite.com.

Created in 2012, Friendite since its launch has been among the top growing social dating site in Nigeria.

It is believed to be more than just a dating site as its members can share photos, videos, create events, wall news feed, blogs and groups, read the latest news and play games with other members.

In addition, Friendite has the best design and layout of all the Nigerian dating sites, making the experience particularly user-friendly.

Hence the attraction of over 84,000 registered members with a daily visit of 9,000 members.

2. Nigerian Christian Singles

Second, on the list of the top free dating site is Nigerian Christian Singles. NigerianChristianSingles.com is the best Christian dating site in Nigeria and it has connected thousands of singles in Nigeria and around the globe. This website was established in 2013.

And just like other dating sites in Nigeria, you can sign up by providing the normal sign-up information including your email address, marital status, religion, occupation, drinking habit, etc.

Instant messaging, chat, forums, and a blogging platform, are just a few of the appealing features of Nigerian Christian Singles. All of these are designed to enhance your user experience and enable effective communication amongst singles.

3. Tinder

Everybody seems to know Tinder. And this is because it has taken off to become, arguably, the latest craze in online dating.

From London to New York, down to Lagos and Abuja, there's no end where a user of Tinder will not be found.

Unlike the above dating sites, Tinder is a mobile application (available on Blackberry, Apple and Android devices) rather than a website and is free to download.

Once downloaded, you simply swipe either left or right depending on if you’re into someone. If you like someone who also likes you, Tinder sends you a notification and you can message each other. It’s really that simple!

However, with numerous accounts of people claiming that the so-called Runs Girlz have taken over Tinder, it is therefore advisable for seekers of love to thread with caution.

4. Naijaplanet

Fourth on our list of top free dating sites for singles is Naijaplanet.com.

Users of Naijaplanet affirms that the dating site is 100% free and it is easy to search and communicate with people in their community, because of the website’s easy-to-use tools like the basic and advanced search functions, instant messaging, chat rooms, video gallery, message boards and more.

Launched in 2008, Naijaplanet has a beautiful, simple and easy to navigate website which attracts about 3000 visits daily with about 44,000 registered members.

5. Meet Nigerians

This is coming last on our list of top free dating site because of two specific things.

First, it is not specifically meant for Nigerians living in Nigeria but those living in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Secondly, to perform certain functions other than the normal functions like sending SMS using the site, you need to pay a Gold Membership fee depending on the duration you want to.

However, a good number of Nigerians living in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt are registered on this dating site as well; that means you’re sure to get hooked if you register and get involved with Meet Nigerians.