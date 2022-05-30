Top 10 reasons people give for choosing to cohabit over marriage

Pulse

Because I love spending time with him/her. This does sound like a good reason, especially if the young couple is financially constrained.

2. Because I wanted to find out how much work he/she would do around the house before deciding about marriage. While many men think this way because of traditions, some modern women lately demand that a man does some housework too. The days of a man sitting and reading a newspaper while the woman does housework seem to be coming to an end.

3. So that we could have more daily intimacy and sharing. Okay, we aren't here to judge.

4. Because I wanted to test out our relationship before deciding whether to marry him/her. This is another way of saying that you wanted to test-drive before deciding if this is the one you want. Wrong on so many levels.

5. Because I had doubts about us making it for the long haul. This is so ironic, though. If you have doubts about a long-term relationship, why cohabit? Wouldn't a one-night-stand serve that purpose? LOL.

6. Because I wanted a trial run for marriage. Rehearsals always make sense before a big performance. Who is to say marriage isn't performance?

7. Because I knew I wanted to spend the rest of my life with him/her. This is probably steeped in the idea that a wedding must cost millions, in which case the lack of money causes people to cohabit as they save for a wedding.

8. Because I want to make sure we are compatible before deciding about marriage. People really like test-driving.

9. Because we were spending most nights together anyway. This is some honest stuff right here. Why waste so much transport moving back and forth every other night when you could save that money by staying?