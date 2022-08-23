RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

The ultimate guide to talking stages

Temi Iwalaiye

Many people are unsure of what happens in a talking stage, so we felt it’s only appropriate to list the essential rules of talking stages.

Here's how to know you are in a talking stage [Wallshaven]
Here's how to know you are in a talking stage [Wallshaven]

Talking stage is a millennial/Gen Z term for people who are just talking to/getting to know each other with hopes of a romantic relationship. It’s a pre-dating stage full of calls, texts and dates.

Never mistake boredom for interest, because you have all their time and attention doesn’t mean they want to date or be with you.

Compliments, sweet words, telling you all about their day, and even hanging out often is not a talking stage. It is a talking stage when there is a mutual agreement that you both are considering a relationship.

I was once in a talking stage with someone who didn’t want me to talk to anyone else - that’s a delusion.

If you want them exclusively, then drop hints about being with only them, and show intent that they are important to you. If they don’t reciprocate your energy, bow out respectfully.

If you live in the same city or even close by and a physical date isn’t planned, just know that they enjoy flirting with you, and it’s nothing serious. You are not in a talking stage. Someone said a talking stage of just chatting is called pen pals.

If you keep talking endlessly without anyone moving the talking stage into a relationship, you are just wasting your time, and very soon someone will ghost the other. Talking stages should be two weeks tops.

For long term friendships, that is you've been friends for a while, if you table a relationship request and it isn't accepted, move on.

If when you were approached what was offered was sex, it was a fuck buddy deal that was offered. Do not think that it would somehow develop into a talking stage. It might or it might not - don’t get your hopes up.

The point of a talking stage is a relationship, do not let anyone reel you into talking too much and answering endless questions about yourself.

After two weeks, if a relationship isn’t in sight clearly or at least a little, let them know you are no longer interested or just ghost them.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 biggest music festivals in Africa

5 biggest music festivals in Africa

Lagos Talks 91.3FM organises town hall meetings

Lagos Talks 91.3FM organises town hall meetings

'Love rules the world' - Ravi Shankar emphasises brotherhood as key ingredient to peaceful Nigeria

'Love rules the world' - Ravi Shankar emphasises brotherhood as key ingredient to peaceful Nigeria

Nigeria alcoholic beverage stakeholders explore Glenfiddich Distillery in Scotland #TripToDufftown

Nigeria alcoholic beverage stakeholders explore Glenfiddich Distillery in Scotland #TripToDufftown

Does s*x cause the vagina to have a foul smell?

Does s*x cause the vagina to have a foul smell?

Things you should avoid before making love to your partner

Things you should avoid before making love to your partner

Garden Egg: The health benefits of this plant are incredible

Garden Egg: The health benefits of this plant are incredible

Why ponytail is the best hairstyle for women

Why ponytail is the best hairstyle for women

The ultimate guide to talking stages

The ultimate guide to talking stages

Trending

The bride Zainab Balogun {Instagram/dicowiz]

The curvaceous Ghanaian bride who wore 11 outfits for her wedding

Things you should avoid before making love to your partner

Things you should avoid before making love to your partner

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side chicks [Credit Starz]

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side-chicks

For men: 4 sexy phrases that drive women wild in bed