RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Study shows that women can spot a cheating man just by looking at him

Temi Iwalaiye

Infidelity and cheating are a big deal in most relationships and marriages, but how can you tell that your spouse is cheating on you?

Women are likely to know when a man is cheating [Freepik]
Women are likely to know when a man is cheating [Freepik]

According to a 2012 study, women are likely to gauge correctly when a man is unfaithful.

Recommended articles

34 men and 34 women participated in the study and were asked to score the faithfulness of 189 Caucasian adults from their pictures.

The researchers found that the female participants were better able to distinguish between those who were faithful and those who weren't when they compared their responses to the 189 people's self-reported sexual histories.

They noted in the paper," We provide the first evidence that faithfulness judgments, based solely on facial appearance, have a kernel of truth."

According to a study that was published in the journal Biology Letters, Men, didn't seem to know anything. The researchers discovered that men frequently assumed attractive, feminine women were unfaithful.

Women, on the other hand, based their judgment on how masculine - not attractive the men looked.

The conclusion of this study is in relationships, women are more likely to know when their partners are unfaithful than men.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The health benefits of orange peel will make you reconsider disposing it

The health benefits of orange peel will make you reconsider disposing it

Study shows that women can spot a cheating man just by looking at him

Study shows that women can spot a cheating man just by looking at him

Top 5 Nigerian queens of luxury and the soft life

Top 5 Nigerian queens of luxury and the soft life

Stephanie John & Associates shines at 2022 BrandComm Awards, named Emerging Public Relations Agency of the Year

Stephanie John & Associates shines at 2022 BrandComm Awards, named Emerging Public Relations Agency of the Year

Jos comes alive as Star treats consumers to exhilarating moment

Jos comes alive as Star treats consumers to exhilarating moment

CREAM sponsors Industry Night with Blaqbonez

CREAM sponsors Industry Night with Blaqbonez

Flytime Fest 2022 announces Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged lineup

Flytime Fest 2022 announces Pepsi Rhythm Unplugged lineup

5 foods to eat when you have diarrhoea

5 foods to eat when you have diarrhoea

Asante people and the mystery behind their Golden stool

Asante people and the mystery behind their Golden stool

Trending

Easy way to sex

10 dirty things you should whisper into your partner's ears to make s*x more enjoyable

Sometimes, take the lead instead of waiting for your man to initiate sex. [Credit: ThinkstockPhotos]

Women, this is why you should learn to initiate s*x more in your relationship

5 body language signs you're about to break up

5 body language signs you're about to break up

Why your boyfriend shouldn't know your body count

Why your boyfriend shouldn't know your body count