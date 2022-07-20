Star Signs: How to love a Capricorn

Capricorns belong to the earth signs and are compatible with the other earth signs, that is, Taurus and Virgo.

Capricorns are ambitious, stoic, practical and sensitive. They are goal-oriented hard workers.

How to love a Capricorn woman?

Be intentional

Capricorn women love well-thought-out dates. When going out with a Capricorn woman, suggest dates that show that you know her and you want to have fun together.

Send her gifts that show you are thinking about her.

Don’t be threatened by her success

Capricorn women love to reach for the stars and become very successful. Don’t let her success threaten you but support her dreams and have goals of your own.

Be dependable and reliable

Say what you mean and be true to your word. Capricorn women do not like dishonest men.

Show her off

Family is important to Capricorn women - yours and hers. She loves it when you introduce her to your friends and family and show the world you love her.

How to show love to a Capricorn man?

Be interesting

Even though they might seem overly serious, they have equally quirky personalities. Maintain their interest in you by engaging in intellectual and stimulating conversations.

Support his ambitions

Capricorn men are quite ambitious, you have to keep up with them, partly by having your own dreams and goals and by supporting them.

Be intentional about sex

Capricorn men like to establish a friendship first, so don’t be afraid to make the first move. They also like to be in control, so let him take charge. Don’t be boring when making love to a Capricorn, learn different moves and styles.

Trust him

Capricorn men hate insecurity and jealousy. Be direct with him and show him you trust him.