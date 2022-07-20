RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Star Signs: How to love a Capricorn

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

If you are dating or married to a Capricorn, this is how to show them you love them.

This is how to love a capricorn
This is how to love a capricorn

Capricorn is the tenth zodiac sign, symbolized by a goat, Capricorns are born between 22nd December and 19th January.

Capricorns belong to the earth signs and are compatible with the other earth signs, that is, Taurus and Virgo.

Capricorns are ambitious, stoic, practical and sensitive. They are goal-oriented hard workers.

Capricorn women love well-thought-out dates. When going out with a Capricorn woman, suggest dates that show that you know her and you want to have fun together.

Send her gifts that show you are thinking about her.

Capricorn women love to reach for the stars and become very successful. Don’t let her success threaten you but support her dreams and have goals of your own.

Say what you mean and be true to your word. Capricorn women do not like dishonest men.

Family is important to Capricorn women - yours and hers. She loves it when you introduce her to your friends and family and show the world you love her.

Even though they might seem overly serious, they have equally quirky personalities. Maintain their interest in you by engaging in intellectual and stimulating conversations.

Capricorn men are quite ambitious, you have to keep up with them, partly by having your own dreams and goals and by supporting them.

Capricorn men like to establish a friendship first, so don’t be afraid to make the first move. They also like to be in control, so let him take charge. Don’t be boring when making love to a Capricorn, learn different moves and styles.

Capricorn men hate insecurity and jealousy. Be direct with him and show him you trust him.

Star signs is a 12-part series.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

