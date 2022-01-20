Simple ways to start a conversation with a girl

If you relate to any of these questions, this post might help you ask the right questions. You don't necessarily need to be courageous or be an extrovert to converse well with a girl; below are some tips you should know.

1. Compliment her

Women like compliments, but sincere ones. When complimenting a girl, say something you honestly like about her without sounding too cheesy. A simple, 'the dress looks amazing on you' will do. Keep it short and genuine. If you go overboard with too many compliments, you'll sound insincere and creepy.

2. Introduce yourself

This may seem like the oldest trick in the book, but it still works. When you want to approach a girl, but you don't know what to say, you can tell her your name and why you approached her in the first place. Keep it short because you may seem self-absorbing if you talk about yourself too much. Always remember to ask her questions to ensure she is engaged in the conversation.

3. Refer to a common interest

If you are at a party, you can start a conversation with "nice party, do you know the host?" If you both attend a class together, you can start with that. Common interests are a great way to break the ice and be casual.

4. Use a pickup line

This tip is for extroverts and people that aren't scared of getting ignored. If you're the shy type, pickup lines aren't the best option because they don't work sometimes. When they do work, they make the girl laugh and spark conversations.

5. Request guidance