Signs that shows that a woman isn't interested in you

1. She doesn't pay attention

Where a woman focuses her attention can tell you a lot about her. If she's focused on anything other than you and doesn't seem excited to spend time with you, then chances are she wants to leave as soon as possible.

In addition, other gestures that can show that she is not focused on you includes checking her phone constantly or acting like there's somewhere she needs to be.

2. She pulls away from gentle touches

Women like to be touched by men they like and get irritated by physical touch from men that don't tickle their fancy. If you notice a woman constantly pulling away when you try to near her or even make physical contact, then she might not be interested.

3. She doesn't try to touch you

When women are attracted to men, they don't hesitate to try to touch. If she hasn't broken the touch barrier, she's either not interested or shy. Pray it's the latter. If you want to be sure if she's shy or disinterested, try holding her hand; if she pulls away, she's not interested.

4. She doesn't ask personal questions

If a woman is not curious about her personal life, then she is not trying to get in it. It has been proven that women die to learn more about men they like. If you've been talking with her for a while and she doesn't pry into your personal life, then maybe she's not into you.

5. She avoids eye contact