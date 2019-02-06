I was engaged to this lady and unfortunately I later found out she was cheating on me. Subsequent to that, she now drinks alcohol and she can't seem to understand that this is a deal breaker.

I have advised her to seek therapy so that she could move on but she refuses. I'm doing just fine without her and I feel that getting back with her would be the biggest mistake of my life. How could I help her to move forward without us getting back together?

_________

Dear reader,

If something is a deal breaker for you, it is better for you to stay away from it. Alchoholism is a deal breaker for you and she embodies alcoholism. To makes matters worse, she has also cheated on you. In my opinion, there’s no reason why you should get back with her.

In addition to all the negatives already mentioned above, your life without her has been great and in your own words, taking her back would be something you would regret badly. I think that is enough reason for you to not go back to her.

The best thing you can do is to advise her to do the right thing, and maybe offer to pay for the therapy if you are feeling so inclined for old time’s sake. If she refuses to take the offer, it is all on her.

When you decide to move on from someone toxic, better make sure it is something permanent.

________

