Pulse Hot Takes: Is my husband's family name more important than mine?

On the latest episode of Pulse Hot Takes, Elvis, Kimmy K, Christabel, and Amarachi discussed whether a woman should change her surname to her husband.

Kimmy K

According to Kimmy K, a woman’s surname is her identity; why should she change her entire identity because she got married to a man? It gives the sense that the man owns her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kimmy K also argues that given the high divorce rates today, why should a woman change her entire identity and go through the hassle of updating legal documents only to potentially end up divorced and have to change them back?

She also believes that if a man marries from a wealthy family like the Otedola's, her husband won’t ask her to change her surname, so why should she do the same for a man who isn’t that well-to-do?

Plus, many women have brands and successes tied to their name while single, so why should they change it because they are married?

Christabel

Christabel believes that her surname is her father’s and her husband's surname is his father's. “Is his father better than mine?” She asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Christabel sees no problem with the children having a hyphenated surname that combines both their parents' surnames. She believes this is fair because both parents contributed equally to creating the child.

Elvis

Elvis says it is her choice to accept his surname or not, but he doesn’t mind a hyphenated surname; he won’t enforce it though.

Elvis believes that at least his children should have his surname. He pointed out that there is a situation where all family members need to have the same surname, especially when it comes to inheritance. Christabel says that doesn’t stop greedy family members from disinheriting the woman and her children.

Amarachi

ADVERTISEMENT