ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Planning to propose this valentine's? Infinix has something for you

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByInfinix

Planning to propose this valentine's? Infinix has something for you
Planning to propose this valentine's? Infinix has something for you

So you’ve found the one who completes you and can’t imagine life without her/him, and you’re planning to go down on one knee and ask the big question, “ Will You Marry me?’ You’ve got just the perfect proposal idea and plan to do so this valentine, well, worry no more about the whole execution of the proposal as INFINIX Nigeria has something for you.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Infinix Nigeria has partnered with premium jewelry brand- @Bozjewelry, Event Company- @finesseevents and @whitestoneplace to not only make your valentine special but also bring your proposal ideas to live.

To stand a chance to win an all-sponsored proposal event on the 14th of February 2022, follow the steps below:

  • Buy any Infinix device from an authorized retail outlet
  • Follow @Infinixnigeria @bozjewelry and @finesseevents 
  • Post a cute picture or video of you and your partner on social media (Facebook, Twitter IG or TikTok) with the hashtag #InfinixLoveProposal
  • Email your proposal idea with your full name and your partner’s name, your social media handle, and attach a picture of the valentine raffle card collected at the point of purchase to xfans@infinixmobility.com

Proposed already? Not to worry, Infinix has something for you as well.

  • Post a picture or video from your proposal event using the hashtag #InfinixLoveProposal 
  • Caption with a romantic note to your partner to win a special Valentine's hamper

All entries close on the 9th of February 2023

N.B: You must follow @infinixnigeria and the brands they’ve partnered with to stand a chance to win

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByInfinix

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Planning to propose this valentine's? Infinix has something for you

Planning to propose this valentine's? Infinix has something for you

Why African parents shouldn’t beat or spank their children

Why African parents shouldn’t beat or spank their children

Badagry Slave Route: Slaves passed these 5 notable stops on their journey of no return

Badagry Slave Route: Slaves passed these 5 notable stops on their journey of no return

4 foods that cause erectile dysfunction in men

4 foods that cause erectile dysfunction in men

Do waist trainers really help blast belly fat? Here are 7 things you need to know

Do waist trainers really help blast belly fat? Here are 7 things you need to know

Here are 7 effective ways to control premature ejaculation

Here are 7 effective ways to control premature ejaculation

5 reasons why s*x during the rains remains undefeated

5 reasons why s*x during the rains remains undefeated

Be inspired by 5 pictures of Big Brother Titans Yemi Cregx in native attires

Be inspired by 5 pictures of Big Brother Titans Yemi Cregx in native attires

Peak Milk rewards several families in the ‘Make it a Peakmas Every Morning’ campaign

Peak Milk rewards several families in the ‘Make it a Peakmas Every Morning’ campaign

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How to be an amazing boyfriend when your girl is on her period [Credit: DAN]

6 ways to be an amazing boyfriend when your girl is on her period

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

9 words you can use to make a woman feel sexy

9 words you can use to make a woman feel sexy

Lady whispers

10 naughty things to whisper in his ear to seduce him