Planning to propose this valentine's? Infinix has something for you

So you’ve found the one who completes you and can’t imagine life without her/him, and you’re planning to go down on one knee and ask the big question, “ Will You Marry me?’ You’ve got just the perfect proposal idea and plan to do so this valentine, well, worry no more about the whole execution of the proposal as INFINIX Nigeria has something for you.
Infinix Nigeria has partnered with premium jewelry brand- @Bozjewelry, Event Company- @finesseevents and @whitestoneplace to not only make your valentine special but also bring your proposal ideas to live.
To stand a chance to win an all-sponsored proposal event on the 14th of February 2022, follow the steps below:
- Buy any Infinix device from an authorized retail outlet
- Follow @Infinixnigeria @bozjewelry and @finesseevents
- Post a cute picture or video of you and your partner on social media (Facebook, Twitter IG or TikTok) with the hashtag #InfinixLoveProposal
- Email your proposal idea with your full name and your partner’s name, your social media handle, and attach a picture of the valentine raffle card collected at the point of purchase to xfans@infinixmobility.com
Proposed already? Not to worry, Infinix has something for you as well.
- Post a picture or video from your proposal event using the hashtag #InfinixLoveProposal
- Caption with a romantic note to your partner to win a special Valentine's hamper
All entries close on the 9th of February 2023
N.B: You must follow @infinixnigeria and the brands they’ve partnered with to stand a chance to win
