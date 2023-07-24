ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

People with these 8 jobs are more likely to cheat on their partners

Temi Iwalaiye

According to a study, cheating and infidelity are more prevalent in these jobs than others.

These professions are laughly cheats [istockphoto]
These professions are laughly cheats [istockphoto]

Recommended articles

1,074 users of Ashley Madison were invited to respond to a survey regarding their jobs. These were the results of the survey:

The field of medicine has emerged as the leading profession for women who engage in infidelity. 23% of women worked as nurses or doctors. These women in the medical field engage in affairs because of the long hours spent at work coupled with stress.

ADVERTISEMENT
Handymen are more likely to cheat [oldschoolhandyman]
Handymen are more likely to cheat [oldschoolhandyman] Pulse Nigeria

The majority of men who cheated were handymen and offered various services. They represented 29% of the men who responded.

Jobs such as plumbing, mechanical work, and electrical work and so on often come with erratic hours and schedules, providing men with discreet opportunities to engage in secret relationships without being discovered.

ADVERTISEMENT

The third most common occupation for both male and female cheaters was entrepreneurship. According to the report, one explanation for this would be that self-starters prefer to do things on their own terms and in their own way, thus they "are likely to take control of their sex life the way they do their business."

Female teachers are more likely to cheat [Blackenterprise]
Female teachers are more likely to cheat [Blackenterprise] Pulse Nigeria

Female teachers are predominantly involved in extramarital relationships. 12% of all female teachers are unfaithful in their relationships. Men teachers are less likely to cheat since they appear to experience less strain and stress in the classroom.

Female teachers often experience more stress because they are perceived as weak by their students. Cheating is sometimes caused by stress.

ADVERTISEMENT

People in this profession are typically thought to be shy, though they are quite cheaters.

In the field of information technology, men are also more likely to cheat. It was discovered that 12% of male IT employees cheated. 8% of women working in information technology are also cheaters, which is a close second.

Women in finance are more likely to cheat, with 9% of bankers, analysts, and brokers having relationships outside marriage. This is because working with assets and wealth is seen as having power.

ADVERTISEMENT

These include those who work in hotels, restaurants, bars, resorts, and so on.

In this line of work, the ratio of men and women who cheat is almost equal. Men commit adultery at a rate of 8%, while women commit it at a rate of 9%. This profession has the highest divorce rate.

Service industry workers put in a lot of time and deal with a lot of people. This is because working around people and at hotels, where private rooms are easily accessible, opens you up to the prospect of infidelity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although there have been numerous news reports on famous people, including actors, singers, and comedians, involved in adultery, the truth is that they are not as inclined to cheat as those in other professions.

It may come as a surprise that only 4% of female and 3% of male celebrities in the entertainment sector were discovered to be liars.

It's intriguing to observe the discrepancy between our perceptions of celebrities and reality. Fame is not always a sign of unfaithfulness.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

These 5 places in the United States will have you rethinking your relocation plans

These 5 places in the United States will have you rethinking your relocation plans

5 reasons to start doing mini twists on your hair

5 reasons to start doing mini twists on your hair

People with these 8 jobs are more likely to cheat on their partners

People with these 8 jobs are more likely to cheat on their partners

Why we love the New Supa Komando ‘The Jump Off’ television commercial

Why we love the New Supa Komando ‘The Jump Off’ television commercial

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Cee C

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Cee C

Best-dressed housemates at the Big Brother Naija All Stars launch night

Best-dressed housemates at the Big Brother Naija All Stars launch night

3 people tell us how having children made them more appreciative of their parents

3 people tell us how having children made them more appreciative of their parents

Parents' Day: ‘I am missing out on life lessons from my father now that I need them in my 30s’

Parents' Day: ‘I am missing out on life lessons from my father now that I need them in my 30s’

5 people reminisce about the best things their parents have ever done for them

5 people reminisce about the best things their parents have ever done for them

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

3 unbelievable reasons mosquitoes are more attracted to you than others

3 unbelievable reasons mosquitoes are more attracted to you than others

Camon 20 Premier 5G chronicles hope & empowerment in thought-provoking short films

Camon 20 Premier 5G chronicles hope & empowerment in thought-provoking short films

Pulse Sports

Samuel Chukwueze: Super Eagles star to earn ₦3.5b at AC Milan

Samuel Chukwueze: Super Eagles star to earn ₦3.5b at AC Milan

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

FIFA Women's World Cup: Irish midfielder burst into fight with opponent who 'dated' her ex-lover

'He is our player and he is going to continue with us' — Pochettino warns Brighton off Colwill

'He is our player and he is going to continue with us' — Pochettino warns Brighton off Colwill

EA FC 24: Osimhen and Haaland headline Top 20 predicted Upgrades in forthcoming game

Asisat Oshoala's FIFAWWC performance against Canada divides Nigerians

Asisat Oshoala's FIFAWWC performance against Canada divides Nigerians

Samuel Eto'o: President of Cameroonian club says allegations against Barcelona legend false

Samuel Eto'o: President of Cameroonian club says allegations against Barcelona legend false

'Shut Up' - Sha'Carri Richardson shows support to Tobi Amusan on alleged doping violation case

Nigeria vs Canada: 5 lessons learnt from Super Falcons' hard-fought draw vs Olympic champions

Nigeria vs Canada: 5 lessons learnt from Super Falcons' hard-fought draw vs Olympic champions

Super Falcons: Nnadozie earns 10 women Nigeria draw against Canada

Super Falcons: Nnadozie earns 10 women Nigeria draw against Canada

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Resolve issues before bed [Pinterest]

Here’s why you must never go to bed angry at your partner

8 types of men you should avoid getting into a relationship with/Pexels

8 types of men you should avoid getting into a relationship with

These are a few things Nigerian men do that drive women insane [Pinterest]

7 things Nigerian men do that drive women insane

Encouraging a healthy and loving connection among siblings not only creates a supportive family dynamic but also lays the foundation for lifelong friendships.

5 ways to encourage healthy sibling relationship among your kids