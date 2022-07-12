RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Online Dating: Be wary of these 5 people

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

We spend a lot of time on the interent, and it is normal that to meet a lot of people online.

People chatting online (DateNurse)
People chatting online (DateNurse)

Whether you are using social media to meet a suitable partner or downloaded dating apps, online safety is important, not only for your physical safety but emotional safety. Before you meet people on the internet, there are some tell-tale signs.

Recommended articles

Here are some people you should be wary of;

Those who tell you that before they leave their house, you have to send them money or those who outrightly ask how much to spend a night with you. Also, in this category are those whose Snapchat are private, and you have to pay to view their stories.

If you are not into transactional relationships, avoid them.

Ostentatious display of wealth is a red flag for both genders, except if you are a car influencer, tech influencer, or lifestyle influencer, we don’t need to know how rich you are or how many countries you visit. It screams materialism and fraudulent money.

I have a personal disdain for these people because do you not have a house? Are you also trying to kill me? The first three dates should be in public, especially, if you are looking for a serious relationship.

All they do online is display aggressive behaviour because people who are may not be aware of their existence. Online stans have a low IQ.

Also, in this category are people who are always under blog posts commenting or are excited at what they call violence(usually savage responses).

If you don’t want to get catfished, insist on a video call. If you don’t, you might be unpleasantly surprised. Pictures can be deceiving, insist on a video call.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Online Dating: Be wary of these 5 people

Online Dating: Be wary of these 5 people

Countries where Eid-el-Adha/Fitr is not a public holiday

Countries where Eid-el-Adha/Fitr is not a public holiday

Do you love watermelon? Here are some dangerous side effects of overdoing it

Do you love watermelon? Here are some dangerous side effects of overdoing it

Original name of Africa and how it got its current name

Original name of Africa and how it got its current name

10 funny beliefs and traditions of Yoruba tribe

10 funny beliefs and traditions of Yoruba tribe

Chaotic life of an HR: The name of a betrayer (Ep. 37)

Chaotic life of an HR: The name of a betrayer (Ep. 37)

5 ways to have more mind-blowing s*x in your relationship

5 ways to have more mind-blowing s*x in your relationship

7 things every husband must do for his pregnant wife

7 things every husband must do for his pregnant wife

Vabbing: The TikTok trend that asks women to use their vaginal fluids to attract men

Vabbing: The TikTok trend that asks women to use their vaginal fluids to attract men

Trending

5 reasons why s*x during the rains remains undefeated

5 reasons why s*x during the rains remains undefeated [Credit - Vroom]

Your marriage may be happier if you marry as a virgin, experts say

How shy women ask men out.

Here are 5 reasons why your ex is still reaching out to you

Woman stares blankly into space [Credit: All This]

5 ways to have more mind-blowing s*x in your relationship

How to have more mind-blowing s*x in your relationship [Credit - 1stNews]