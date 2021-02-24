Dear Bukky,

I have been in a relationship for over five months now.

I have come to love this girl very much and all I do is show her to my family and the world at large because I am proud of her.

On her side, she keeps on telling me that she loves me very much and she will do anything for to keep us but my girlfriend has never posted a picture of me on Facebook or any other media platform to show to her friends and family that she is in a relationship with me.

Is she really proud of me or perhaps there's another guy she's seeing? I feel I am blinded to this relationship. What should I do? _______________

Dear reader,

This could be nothing to be bothered about, and if that is the case I think you should not blow a molehill problem into mountainous proportions.

One of the things you need to know first is that your babe could just be one of those people who don’t see any reason why they should be posting their love life and other private details on social media. If that’s the case, I think you need to cut her some slack and just keep enjoying your relationship.

She prefers a private relationship and you don’t. That’s fine. Post all your pictures if that’s your way of expressing love. She really does not have to, because that’s not particularly her style.

However, to make you happy, she could bend backwards few times and go out of character to show you off To make this happen, please have a conversation with her. Not from a position of entitlement or with an authoritative tone. Like I said, she does not have to if that’s not her style. But if she loves you, she should be able to concede to this need occasionally just to make you happy.

On the other hand, if she’s the type who posts everything about her life on social media but conspicuously leave you out of all those channels, then, yes, you do have a reason to be concerned.

In this case, too, it is a conversation you should have with her. That, and a keener sense of observation for more signs of foul play on her part.

I hope, however, that this isn’t the case. I like love stories that never end, and I hope this is one of those which just needs a little straightening and nudging to set it back on a right course.

All the best!_______________

Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues?

Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail to relationships@pulse.ng and I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

Note; the chances of getting a quick response reduces if the text in your email has a lot of abbreviations. So, please write as properly as possible.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it? A problem shared is a problem half-solved!