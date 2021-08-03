Maintenance Sex: What it means, and why your relationship needs more of it

To ensure that your relationship does not suffer decline because of your busy lifestyle, getting more intentional with your sex life becomes a little more important.

Enter, maintenance sex.

“Maintenance sex is making sex a priority and just doing it even if you aren’t in ‘the mood’,”Kelley Kitley, a psychotherapist and licensed clinical social worker, told Elite Daily.

“In long-term relationships, if couples wait too long until they are both ‘in the mood’ or ‘feeling sexy’ or ‘not tired’, they will never have sex,” described Kitley.

Against popular beliefs, scheduled sex is not always boring. It certainly does not have to be!

“You can get yourself in the mood by preparing beforehand,” Kitley explained.

“Take a shower, use clitoral stimulation to get yourself in the mood, sleep naked so it’s easy access,” she recommends.

For this concept to work at all, it goes without saying that both partners have to be intentional and super-involved in the process.

“Ultimately, maintenance sex needs to be a choice by both people who are participating, not forced,” she reinforces.