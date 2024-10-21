Ladies, never do these 5 things for a man unless he marries you

Unless he marries you in a court of law or a licensed place of worship, never do these five things for a man who isn’t your husband.

1. Never let go of a career or educational opportunity

As long as you’re not married, feel free to leave that man behind and pursue opportunities—whether it’s studying abroad or taking a job in another state.

No matter what he’s promised, if you’re not married, don’t stay for him. You’ll regret it. Someone who truly loves you will support your dreams, not hold you back.

2. Never move in with him

There’s no reason to pack up all your things and live with a man as though you’re husband and wife.

Visiting for the weekend is fine, but when you’re there, don’t play the role of a maid—cooking, cleaning, and doing chores for him.

Remember, why buy the cow if you’re getting the milk for free?

3. Never give him your life savings or a lump sum

He may have big dreams that need funding, but never give him your life savings.

While buying him gifts is fine, don’t send him money that would seriously impact your finances, no matter how convincing his story is.

4. Never abandon your friends for him

You need your friendships. Don’t make your man your entire world, and never isolate yourself from the people who genuinely care for you. Make time to hang out with your friends, too.

5. Never get pregnant for him

Unless he’s put a ring on your finger, don’t have unprotected sex with him. Don't think of using a baby to 'tie him down.'

Keep condoms and birth control pills handy. Don’t become a baby mama without getting married. Children are huge responsibilities.