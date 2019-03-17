It's an uncool thing to do if you allow your girlfriend or boyfriend stay close friends with their ex.

Of course, when it comes to splits and breakups, there are two types of people in the world: those who stay friends with their exes and those who never want to see them again ever!

In a survey, however, people say it is not right to keep those friendships especially after getting into another relationship; and that they would never permit their lovers to stay in contact with old flames.

Published here by Pulse, the survey asks, via a poll, if it was OK by people for their significant other to maintain close friendships with their exes. A majority 56.3% kicked against the idea, voting "Hell no!"

However, 43.7% of voters do not think it's a big deal if their lover stays cool with former lovers.

What if the friendship gets too much, too close for comfort?

Ideally, it's OK if your boyfriend or girlfriend chooses to be civil with his or ex ex. This is someone with whom they once had something beautiful, with whom they once dreamt of blissful, unending togetherness. So you want to reasonably be respectful of their wishes.

Allowing your man or woman stay friends with that ex should be done very cautiously though.

The moment the friendship becomes uncomfortable, judging by the standard of a reasonable man, then you should let your partner know how uneasy the friendship makes you feel.

Always remember, when your partner gets too close for comfort with another person of the opposite sex, it is them you should have a problem with, not the other person. The other person is not your problem.