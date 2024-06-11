ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

If you find these 5 things in your girlfriend's room, she's a baddie

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

A "baddie" is a term often used to describe a woman who is confident, fashionable, and takes pride in her appearance.

Signs of baddie
Signs of baddie

If your girlfriend fits this description, her room will likely reflect her personality and style. Here are five things you'll find in her room that show she's a true baddie.

Recommended articles

A baddie takes her makeup seriously. Her vanity will be a shrine to beauty, with an array of high-end products neatly organized.

From foundations, and concealers to palettes, brushes, and a well-lit mirror, often with lights. Everything will be in its place, showcasing her commitment to maintaining her flawless look.

ADVERTISEMENT
Makeup set- Meg O on the go
Makeup set- Meg O on the go Makeup set- Meg O on the go Pulse Ghana

Her wardrobe will be a treasure trove of the latest fashion trends. You'll find a mix of stylish outfits that she wears to stay on top of her fashion game.

Whether it’s a night out or a casual day, she’s got the perfect ensemble ready to go. From, designer labels and trendy pieces from popular brands to accessories like belts, hats, and jewelry, all organized to complement her outfits.

A stylish wardrobe with the latest fashion trends
A stylish wardrobe with the latest fashion trends Paramount Pictures
ADVERTISEMENT

A baddie knows the importance of good skincare. Her room will feature a collection of skincare products that she uses to keep her skin glowing and healthy. From cleansers and toners to serums and masks, she has a regimen that she follows religiously.

You will find high-quality skincare brands, tools like jade rollers or facial steamers, and Organized shelves or drawers specifically for skincare products.

A collection of skincare products
A collection of skincare products Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Staying fit is part of the baddie lifestyle. Her room might include fitness equipment or accessories that she uses to keep her body toned and healthy.

Whether she’s into yoga, pilates, or strength training, she’s got the gear to support her fitness goals. You will find items like resistance bands, dumbbells, and fitness clothing and accessories like sports bras, leggings, water bottles, and fitness trackers displayed as reminders.

Baddies love to work out
Baddies love to work out ece-auto-gen

A baddie loves to keep her space smelling fresh and inviting. You’ll find an assortment of scented candles, diffusers, or room sprays that create a luxurious and calming ambiance.

ADVERTISEMENT

These scents often match her mood and style, making her room a pleasant place to be. High-quality scented candles, and essential oil diffusers with calming fragrances like lavender or eucalyptus room sprays with sophisticated scents.

Citrus Scented Candles
Citrus Scented Candles X

If your girlfriend is a baddie, her room will be a reflection of her confidence, style, and dedication to self-care.

From a well-organized vanity and stylish wardrobe to a curated collection of skincare products and aesthetic decor, these elements show that she takes pride in her appearance and lifestyle.

Appreciating these aspects of her room can give you deeper insight into her personality and what makes her the baddie you adore.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

King Charles’ official portrait defaced by activists

King Charles’ official portrait defaced by activists

If you find these 5 things in your girlfriend's room, she's a baddie

If you find these 5 things in your girlfriend's room, she's a baddie

Ladies: Drop these 7 outfits from your wardrobe to attract high-value men

Ladies: Drop these 7 outfits from your wardrobe to attract high-value men

Bord Bia and Kerrygold hosts a grand milk party for World Milk Day 2024

Bord Bia and Kerrygold hosts a grand milk party for World Milk Day 2024

Eskimo kiss: Why some people use their noses to kiss each other

Eskimo kiss: Why some people use their noses to kiss each other

'I thought fashion design was for poor people, I wanted to be a doctor'- Veekee James

'I thought fashion design was for poor people, I wanted to be a doctor'- Veekee James

10 things you must consider before undergoing BBL surgery

10 things you must consider before undergoing BBL surgery

Are you her main man or side piece? Here are 5 ways to know

Are you her main man or side piece? Here are 5 ways to know

6 times Bella Okagbue proved she is the most fashionable Nigerian tourist

6 times Bella Okagbue proved she is the most fashionable Nigerian tourist

The health dangers of eating bananas in the morning

The health dangers of eating bananas in the morning

5 delicious Nigerian stews that don't need tomatoes

5 delicious Nigerian stews that don't need tomatoes

Simple exercises to get rid of stubborn arm fat

Simple exercises to get rid of stubborn arm fat

Pulse Sports

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

lifesaving research you must do

6 lifesaving research you must do before meeting your online date in person

Are you ready for kids? [shuttershock]

5 warning signs you're not ready to bring children into the world

An AI-generated image of young black woman in distress

If they do these 10 things, it's time to leave

A man with a long beard

10 clever ways to destroy your enemy without a single punch