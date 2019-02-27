Dear Bukky,

My wife always shows me the interest of having sex but I always think she doesn't enjoy it because she is quiet and never appreciates even if she is satisfied.

For me, the person who appreciates is the best. What would you advise me to do? Should I tell her and how should I start?

________

Dear reader,

You absolutely should. Tell her, I mean.

So here is one thing you seem to not have understood about relationships and being someone’s partner - communication is key, and its operation in your relationship should not be a matter of doubt or uncertainty and tiptoeing or dallying around.

You should be able to express yourself to your partner about how you feel at all times. This is one thing that will keep things fresh and healthy in your relationship.

On the present issue of your wife not saying thanks after sex. I think this is a little unconventional. Why would you want her to say thanks just as a validation that she enjoyed it? Also the fact that she does not make sounds during sex does not mean that she does not enjoy it. Some people are just built that way.

I think the fact that she always shows interest means you’re probably doing something right.

Still, I would not want us to jump into conclusion here as she could be merely showing interest in sex as a way of fulfilling her marital duties to you. So go ahead and talk to her about it?

Ask her if she has been enjoying your intimate moments together. Whatever her response, go ahead and ask her further if there is anything she would like to try? Something she would like you to do? Something she would like to do to you? Make her feel comfortable talking about it, and whatever her response, find healthy ways to make those things happen. Also tell her that it is OK to moan if she feels like it.

Your sex life will actually be better. You can read this article here to understand this subject even more.

