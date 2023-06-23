In African society, women are taught to keep themselves holy and acceptable to whoever will marry them, while the men are allowed to roam and think freely without as much moral burden.

Times have changed with this generation, you can’t drag or eliminate a woman’s confidence and poise by playing the slut shaming card, especially not when both of you were in mischief together.

Society is evolving and gender stereotypes are blurring rapidly. Women are becoming more vocal and defensive of their actions and unapologetic about societal labels that seem to favour one gender.

With the new wave of feminism, women are kicking against labels, agenda and narratives that are curbing their entire existence, and women are saying “Hey, we’re not cheap,” and “We have never been cheap.”

Some Nigerians shared their personal theories about which gender is truly cheap;

Kedor – 30-year-old customer care representative in Benue

It’s funny how men have the audacity to call women cheap when they are the cheapest thing to get. All a woman has to do is smile at any man, and the man will be drooling like a goat.

The only thing a man thinks about when it comes to a woman is sex. Once he perceives sex to potentially be on the table, he will do anything to get into your pants. That’s why you see old men misbehaving just to please a girl of 19. From all my experience with men, I can tell you for a fact, any girl can get any man.

When I was in school, my friend’s boyfriend of two years broke up with her unprovoked. He claimed to have another girl he wanted to marry. My friend felt so broken, so I took it upon myself to deal with this young man.

All I had to do was dress nicely, and I went to a restaurant I knew he would be at. On sight, he couldn’t get his eyes off me and was running around me like a rat.

I gave him my number and two days after we started talking, he was telling me how he couldn’t live without me, that he was so in love with me. My goodness, I was so disgusted; this was someone who said he had someone to marry.

For the next two weeks, I continued playing the script, he gave me over ₦‎300,000, bought me a phone, and showered me with other gifts.

When I finally decided to disgrace him, I called him, his fiancé, and my friend to a place at the same time. He was utterly humiliated and his fiancé broke off the engagement because marrying someone like that is like signing a treaty with misery.

Dayo — 24-year-old software developer in Lagos

I think everyone is cheap. Women are cheap, men are cheap. Especially in this Lagos, the sort of demeaning things people do is alarming. I know women will reduce their standards as long as a guy has money but what irritates me the most are those men who beg women for sex.

I’ve seen and had experience of where a guy was kneeling down begging a girl just to put his penis cap inside her, I was so shocked. I’m ashamed of my gender sometimes, once they see breasts or ass they have lost their senses.

I had an outing with a couple of my friends and one came with his babe. Another girl came too — she was very curvy and pretty and smiled at everyone. My friend became so restless, with no regard for his babe and was subtly flirting with this other girl.

At some point, he was literally forcing his babe to go use the toilet so that he could get an opportunity to take the other girl’s number. It was at that point I gave up on my gender.

Women are also cheap, just flash a couple of naira notes and you have them riding you like a horse. One thing I know is we are all cheap. It’s just that some of us have little pride that makes us not look so cheap and accessible. But trust me if you have what I want, you have my full attention.

Stephanie – 27-year-old salesperson in Lagos

Men are so gullible, but the patriarchy makes it seem like women are the gullible ones. All great men have fallen at the hands of women. Women make and break men, forget all the unspeakable things society says about women.

Men can’t live without women — we own them, we bore them, we raised them. They're nothing without us.

I met a guy a few months ago, he told me he had a girlfriend. I knew he was so snatchable but I pitied his poor girlfriend because he was so easy to get. In one of our conversations, I told him “You’re so snatchable,” and he laughed.

A few weeks later, he left his girlfriend for me. I also knew being in a relationship with him was for the cruise. This guy is so unstable like NEPA, any girl can get him just by giggling.

