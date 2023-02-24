ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

How your man can be snatched by another woman

Temi Iwalaiye

Can your man be 'stolen' by another woman?

Can another woman steal your man [Alamy]
Can another woman steal your man [Alamy]

Snatching another woman's man means taking him away from her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

A woman wrote a sad thread on Twitter about how her friend snatched her ‘baby daddy’ from her. The so-called friend did so after saying things like ‘you guys are the cutest couple ever’ and attending her baby shower. Suddenly, her friend was now in a relationship with her man, and of course, she is distraught.

While many people say 'no he wasn’t snatched, he made a choice, and he has agency.', I believe you can snatch another woman’s man if you put your heart into it.

How does this snatching happen?

So, you can see how well your friend is taken care of by her man and wish that was you and even place yourself in such a position that the man sees you.

One of the 10 commandments is, “You shall not covet your neighbour's house; you shall not covet your neighbour's wife…”

Every time we say things like “God when” or “Aww” or fawn over a couple online, we need to check our heart, we might be dealing with some hidden feeling of covetousness and jealousy.

Unpopular opinion, you don’t need to be close friends with your friend’s man and hang out with him when she is not there. Why are you cooking for him and delivering the food yourself? Why are you asking him for favours? That's very shady behaviour.

You present yourself as something desirable and even better than what they already have.

Robert Greene in his book, 'The Act of Seduction', wrote, “Seduction is a game of psychology, not beauty.”

“Every seduction has two elements…what is seductive about you; and second, your target and the actions that will penetrate their defences and create surrender.”

Seduction is never about beauty, but about giving a man what he wants. Men want respect, gratitude, words of affection and most importantly, sex. When women offer this freely, it takes discipline for a man to resist even if they have something similar, there is a novelty to it.

Snatching is one-sided, it involves seduction. Some men are the ones who pursue the other woman, but even then, the other woman has the moral responsibility to say no. But most women are thinking of what they stand to gain from such men and won’t say no. In that case, no one snatched the other, they started an affair.

Whether they had an affair or he was snatched, don't fight the man or the woman, just let them go.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How your man can be snatched by another woman

How your man can be snatched by another woman

How important are good morning texts important in a relationship?

How important are good morning texts important in a relationship?

Mowalola Ogunlesi, the Nigerian millennial trailblazing London's fashion scene

Mowalola Ogunlesi, the Nigerian millennial trailblazing London's fashion scene

4 reasons you should eat pap more often

4 reasons you should eat pap more often

Journey to 2023 Elections: An Election Day essential guide to staying indoors

Journey to 2023 Elections: An Election Day essential guide to staying indoors

Meaning of 'Japa' and how it became a popular slang for relocating out of Nigeria

Meaning of 'Japa' and how it became a popular slang for relocating out of Nigeria

My girlfriend doesn’t show me off on social media, what does this mean?

My girlfriend doesn’t show me off on social media, what does this mean?

Ever felt sudden weakness/shakiness? These are 7 possible reasons

Ever felt sudden weakness/shakiness? These are 7 possible reasons

Why Egusi Ijebu is different and even more delicious than others

Why Egusi Ijebu is different and even more delicious than others

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

My girlfriend doesn’t show me off on social media, what does this mean?

My girlfriend doesn’t show me off on social media, what does this mean?

Places to go for a first date [Kotoyado]

5 fun places to go on a first date besides restaurants

Couple in bed

For couples: 4 times you may not be interested in sex and it's absolutely normal

Here's why some men love boobs [Cosmopolitan]

'Breast is life': 5 men tell us why boobs are the best