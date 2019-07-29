Relations between men and women are kinda cut and dried if you are thinking in terms of labels and titles and all that stuff.

I mean, just think about it – you’ve got marriage; which is the union of a man and woman to the exclusion of all other persons; you’ve got relationships, one-night-stands, hook-ups, friendship-with-benefits, casual sex etc.

All of these define the kind of romantic/sexual relationship existing between a man and woman and for the most part, they exist in those strict compartments particularly in definition.

It’s a different thing in reality though. These things are never as strict as that and most of the time, one thing usually leads to another.

Take casual sex for example. It is often the belief that any affair begun with sex often stops right at it. Which is why people who seek commitment and long-term relationships hardly go through that route.

But that is not entirely true. Casual sex can actually turn into meaningful, happy relationships. All relationships do not work with the same timing or even operate on the same dynamic.

ALSO READ: 10 sweet things every girlfriend would love to hear

University of IOWA sociologist, Anthony Paik, conducted a survey and found that couples who became sexually involved as random people, friends or acquaintances and were open to a serious relationship ended up just as happy as those who dated and waited before they did it.

But how do you turn casual sex into a full-blown, exclusive and most importantly, happy relationship?

You’ve got to speak up

If you’re truly interested in having a serious and committed relationship with your casual sexual partner, the next step is to tell him or her exactly how you feel. After all, it’s very possible that he or she actually shares your desires and wants to take your relationship to the next level as well.

However, if your partner doesn’t reciprocate your sentiments, the good news is that you’ll finally have an answer and can decide for yourself if you’d like to continue your current arrangement or move on to something and someone else.

Really, no need for tricks

Lie about being on the pill so you can get pregnant to make him stick with you? Stealth her and get her pregnant to make her have no option but to stay with you? Naaaah. You don’t need any of these tricks or any other one.

It is pretty much one or the other: they are interested or they are not. Anything in between is you living in denial.