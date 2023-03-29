How to stop 'catching feelings' and get over a crush

Soon, they occupy your thoughts and you find yourself fantasising about a life with them. Oftentimes, the feelings can get so obsessive, but the object of our interest may or may not be interested in us.

Here's what to do.

Tell them about your feelings

ADVERTISEMENT

You may never know, they might like you too or the rejection can be so grave and embarrassing, you are forced to face the reality that you might never be together.

Get to know them

Pulse Nigeria

Sometimes, you need to talk to the person you have a crush on to figure out if there is nothing worth admiring. They might put you off with their comments, demeanour or how they treat people.

Mute them

ADVERTISEMENT

If you have their phone number or you follow them on social media, nothing aggravates these feelings more than constantly being updated about them. It’s even worse when you spend all your time on their Instagram page constantly getting updates about them. Just mute them.

Accept the reality

Never mistake emotional unavailability for chemistry: if they’ve told you that they have zero feelings for you, then you should accept that you can never ever be together.

Get busy