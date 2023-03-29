ADVERTISEMENT
How to stop 'catching feelings' and get over a crush

Temi Iwalaiye

Want to get over your crush fast? Here’s what you can do.

Here's how to get over a crush
Here's how to get over a crush [Marriage.com]

Soon, they occupy your thoughts and you find yourself fantasising about a life with them. Oftentimes, the feelings can get so obsessive, but the object of our interest may or may not be interested in us.

Here's what to do.

You may never know, they might like you too or the rejection can be so grave and embarrassing, you are forced to face the reality that you might never be together.

Talk to your crush [Mindbodygreen]
Talk to your crush [Mindbodygreen] Pulse Nigeria

Sometimes, you need to talk to the person you have a crush on to figure out if there is nothing worth admiring. They might put you off with their comments, demeanour or how they treat people.

If you have their phone number or you follow them on social media, nothing aggravates these feelings more than constantly being updated about them. It’s even worse when you spend all your time on their Instagram page constantly getting updates about them. Just mute them.

Never mistake emotional unavailability for chemistry: if they’ve told you that they have zero feelings for you, then you should accept that you can never ever be together.

If you have nothing to do with your time, you might spend an inordinate amount of time just thinking and fantasising about your crush. Wake up and get to work, when you do, you would certainly start to forget about them.

