How to spend less money when out on a date

When you are single, you have to go out with different people in settings like restaurants, bars and, cinemas.

Here’s how to make sure you don’t spend a lot of money;

Suggest cheap cocktails

If you are the person footing the entire bill, tell your date that there’s a cocktail you would love to try. Cocktails are cheaper. Letting your date run wild might lead to them ordering a glass of wine or other expensive drinks.

Don’t order everything on the menu

If you are not paying for the food, be considerate, and don't order everything on the menu. You can let your date order first and see how much they are willing to spend.

Go to a mid-range restaurant if you don’t have a lot of money

You don’t always have to choose fine dining. Many mid-range diners serve way better food than expensive restaurants. You can always choose that for a date.

Go to an art exhibition, gallery or museum

An art exhibition, gallery or museums are the perfect places to get to know your date without spending so much. Most art exhibitions and galleries are free and the ones you have to pay for aren’t so expensive.

Try an ice cream date

Not every date has to involve eating food, you can go to a pastries shop for ice cream and snacks and still have an awesome time.

Always stick with a familiar order