How to spend less money when out on a date

Temi Iwalaiye

Money is an important part of dating as a single person.

Here's how to have fun on a date [istockphoto]
Here's how to have fun on a date [istockphoto]

When you are single, you have to go out with different people in settings like restaurants, bars and, cinemas.

Here’s how to make sure you don’t spend a lot of money;

If you are the person footing the entire bill, tell your date that there’s a cocktail you would love to try. Cocktails are cheaper. Letting your date run wild might lead to them ordering a glass of wine or other expensive drinks.

Don't order everything on the menu [gettyimages]
Don't order everything on the menu [gettyimages] Pulse Nigeria

If you are not paying for the food, be considerate, and don't order everything on the menu. You can let your date order first and see how much they are willing to spend.

You don’t always have to choose fine dining. Many mid-range diners serve way better food than expensive restaurants. You can always choose that for a date.

An art exhibition, gallery or museums are the perfect places to get to know your date without spending so much. Most art exhibitions and galleries are free and the ones you have to pay for aren’t so expensive.

Here's how to have fun on a date [istockphoto]
Here's how to have fun on a date [istockphoto] Pulse Nigeria
Not every date has to involve eating food, you can go to a pastries shop for ice cream and snacks and still have an awesome time.

Order familiar meals like rice and spaghetti, you wouldn’t want to buy a high-sounding food just to discover that the portion size is notoriously small.

