How to set boundaries in your relationship

So how do you keep these lines in check?

Here are guidelines to setting healthy boundaries in your relationship.

1. Seek permission

Requesting your partner's permission on how to handle an issue, do something or even use their device is a form of respect and should be commonplace in your relationship.

2. Name calling

While some see using foul words as a playful or loving gesture, others may consider it disrespectful. Hence, to avoid problems, choose the name to call each other or better still, decide how you'd address each other.

3. Saying no

Even in our daily lives, knowing when to say Yes and when to say No is crucial. Thus, to prevent becoming enslaved, tell your lover what you can and cannot do.

4. Communication

Always make sure you have a conversation about your various itineraries and schedules. If you're extremely busy, let them know when they should phone or text you. It keeps your partner informed about your activities and prevents them from feeling irrelevant.

5. Sex

Everyone's libido is different. Discussions about sex should be had as part of getting to know one other. If you're a sex maniac, let your partner know, so they can decide on whether to compromise satisfying you against their own sex drive. This way, no one would force the other for sex and boundaries are respected.

6. Commitment terms

Others prefer open partnerships, while some couples appreciate deep commitment in their relationships. To set up firm boundaries, you should define the kind of relationship you want.

7. Space