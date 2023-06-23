ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

How to know if you're friends with or dating a female psychopath

Temi Iwalaiye

Have you ever been friends with or are you in a relationship with a female psychopath? Here are the warning signs.

How to know you’re friends with a female psychopath [adobestock]
How to know you’re friends with a female psychopath [adobestock]

Recommended articles

Psychopaths exhibit social and emotional deficiencies that restrict their capacity to feel genuine empathy or regret for their deeds.

However, how male and female psychopaths victimise others differs, with women using less direct forms of aggression.

ADVERTISEMENT

Female psychopaths commonly play the role of the victim in order to elicit sympathy or manipulate those around them to accomplish their objectives.

Female psychopaths may exploit people's compassion, kindness, or generosity by playing the "damsel in distress" card.

Sometimes, female psychopaths portray themselves as victims to avoid conflict or being held accountable for their deeds. No matter how bad they have acted, it’s never their fault, but the other person’s or circumstances beyond their control.

ADVERTISEMENT

They use indirect forms of aggression, such as malicious gossip, stonewalling, harsh insults, verbal assault, excluding and isolating people, and forming alliances to ‘destroy’ the other person .

So while they may or may not get physical, they thrive in being passive aggressive.

Female psychopaths may become angry and snap at people, calling them names or using harsh language.

Female psychopaths have a bad anger [medium]
Female psychopaths have a bad anger [medium] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

They have a harder time controlling anger, often feeling relieved after lashing out, and may even feel entitled and justified in their violent outbursts.

The ability to manage their anger is considerably harder for female psychopaths than it is for male psychopaths.

One common trait among female psychopaths is their ability to manipulate their victims into forming a relationship with them, often by using seduction or sex as a weapon.

They tend to exploit their victim's wealth or status through deceitful and scheming behavior. Female psychopaths are far more likely to victimise people they know than male psychopaths, who typically attack strangers.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also use deceptive tactics to get what they want.

Female psychopaths are particularly cunning and sly. They often resort to intricate lies and deceitful tactics to defraud or influence others.

They are often arrested for fraud or extortion rather than physical or sexual assault like male psychopaths.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to know if you're friends with or dating a female psychopath

How to know if you're friends with or dating a female psychopath

5 Natural ways to firm up saggy skin

5 Natural ways to firm up saggy skin

'I can tell you for a fact, any girl can get any man'

'I can tell you for a fact, any girl can get any man'

Braids by Hilda: 4 simple and stylish braids Hilda Baci loves

Braids by Hilda: 4 simple and stylish braids Hilda Baci loves

Here's what Àrò Mẹ́ta, the Lagos statue means

Here's what Àrò Mẹ́ta, the Lagos statue means

3 different kinds of palm nut soup in Nigeria

3 different kinds of palm nut soup in Nigeria

Life-changing tips for saving money when times are tough

Life-changing tips for saving money when times are tough

5 envy-worthy streetwear combos you should try

5 envy-worthy streetwear combos you should try

The dos and don'ts of dressing fashionably during rainy season

The dos and don'ts of dressing fashionably during rainy season

Men’s Mental Health: How can men feel better when life gets tough?

Men’s Mental Health: How can men feel better when life gets tough?

3 ways to educate your girl child about menstruation

3 ways to educate your girl child about menstruation

5 creative ways to keep your skin supple and youthful

5 creative ways to keep your skin supple and youthful

Pulse Sports

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Amen and Ausar Thompson: 20-year-olds become the 7th pair of twins to play in the NBA

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Manchester United outcast Greenwood spotted back in training with bushy hair

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Roma boss Jose Mourinho RESIGNS from UEFA after 4-game ban

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Childbirth can have an immense strain on a marriage [Shuttershock]

Why most married couples are unhappy with their marriages after childbirth

A Nigerian father shows you how he cares instead of simply saying ‘I love you’ [Informationng]

9 things Nigerian fathers do instead of saying 'I love you'

Couple in bed

4 common reasons women experience burning sensation during sex

A good dad is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society.[Credit: Getty Images]

10 unique Father's Day gifts for your dad