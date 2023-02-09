5 must-haves for the best owambe party ever

Interestingly, owambe just means ‘to belong’ and Yorubas and even other tribes use such parties to show that they belong to the high society.

1. A live band

If you don’t have a live band, you might as well be clapping with your hands and singing music unaccompanied by any instruments. A vibrant live band is a must for any owambe.

2. A hype man

Hype men recently crept in and became a mainstay of an owambe, even more important than the MC.

With so many videos of hype men hailing people to spend their money with spontaneous praise, it’s little wonder they have become the main attraction of many parties.

3. Food cooked by local women

Yes, we know you want to have a caterer, but be sure to ask your caterer who is cooking; you don’t want a Gen Z making your jollof rice or pounding your yam. These women with years of experience under their belt make the most delicious food. When they fry beef for you, you will go back begging for more. Let’s not even get started on their amala.

4. Rich friends

Imagine hosting and dancing at a party and no one comes around to spray you money. Can we get a God forbid? If you don’t have any rich friends who can start a money spraying competition, just have a small party.

5. Trenches DJ