5 must-haves for the best owambe party ever

Temi Iwalaiye

What is the recipe for a perfect owambe party?

Here's how to make sure your owambe is one of the best in town
Here's how to make sure your owambe is one of the best in town [Trybecity]

Owambes are parties that happen whenever there is a celebration and even a death - as long as the dead person was aged.

Interestingly, owambe just means ‘to belong’ and Yorubas and even other tribes use such parties to show that they belong to the high society.

If you don’t have a live band, you might as well be clapping with your hands and singing music unaccompanied by any instruments. A vibrant live band is a must for any owambe.

Hype men recently crept in and became a mainstay of an owambe, even more important than the MC.

With so many videos of hype men hailing people to spend their money with spontaneous praise, it’s little wonder they have become the main attraction of many parties.

These women cook the best meals [Depositphotos]
Yes, we know you want to have a caterer, but be sure to ask your caterer who is cooking; you don’t want a Gen Z making your jollof rice or pounding your yam. These women with years of experience under their belt make the most delicious food. When they fry beef for you, you will go back begging for more. Let’s not even get started on their amala.

Imagine hosting and dancing at a party and no one comes around to spray you money. Can we get a God forbid? If you don’t have any rich friends who can start a money spraying competition, just have a small party.

A live band has their moment and there is a time for a DJ to show him/herself. A trenches DJ is one who has all the poppin' jams at the tip of their fingers, with interesting adlibs and a catchy name. When he starts to spin the wheel, everyone has no choice but to dance and forget their home training.

