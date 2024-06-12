ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

If you are in love with two people here are 7 ways to choose the right one

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Finding yourself in a situation where you are torn between two lovers can be incredibly stressful and emotionally draining.

Stuck between two lovers
Stuck between two lovers

It's important to approach this dilemma with careful thought and consideration. Here are some steps you can take to help you make the right decision.

Recommended articles

Take some time to reflect on your true feelings for each person. This requires honesty with yourself about what you feel when you are with each of them, and what you feel when you think about a future with each one. Ask questions like;

  • How do I feel when I am with each person?
  • What are the strengths and weaknesses of each relationship?
  • Which person aligns more with my values and long-term goals?
ADVERTISEMENT

Compatibility is crucial for a long-term relationship. Think about your compatibility in terms of interests, values, lifestyle, and future goals.

A deep connection is often built on shared values and mutual respect. Ask yourself if you share similar values and life goals or if your lifestyles are compatible.

Evaluate your options
Evaluate your options Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Envision your future with each person. Think about what kind of life you want and which person fits better into that vision. Consider both the practical and emotional aspects of a potential future together.

Picture yourself in five or ten years with each person. Consider potential life events, such as career moves, family plans see which one aligns with yours.

Sometimes, an outside perspective can provide clarity. Talk to friends or family members who know you well and who have your best interests at heart.

They can offer valuable insights and help you see things from a different angle. Share your feelings and thoughts with a trusted confidant. Consider their perspective, but remember that the final decision is yours.

ADVERTISEMENT

If possible, take a break from both relationships to give yourself some space to think clearly. Time apart can help you gain perspective and understand your true feelings without the immediate influence of either person.

Communicate your need for a break to both individuals and focus on activities that bring you joy and clarity.

Take a break [iStock]
Take a break [iStock] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

A practical way to weigh your options is to make a list of pros and cons for each person. This can help you organize your thoughts and see which relationship has more benefits and which has more drawbacks.

Write down all the positive aspects of each person and relationship. Compare the lists and see which one has more weight in your decision.

Sometimes, your gut feeling can guide you better than any logical analysis. Pay attention to your intuition and inner voice. It’s often said that your first instinct is usually right.

Meditate or spend quiet time alone to connect with your inner feelings. Notice which choice brings a sense of peace or excitement and trust your intuition, even if it’s hard to explain rationally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Choosing between two lovers is a complex and deeply personal decision. By assessing your feelings, you can approach this dilemma with greater clarity and confidence. The right choice is the one that aligns with your true self and your long-term happiness.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

If you are in love with two people here are 7 ways to choose the right one

If you are in love with two people here are 7 ways to choose the right one

If your wife has these 15 behaviours, she's cheating with a Range Rover owner

If your wife has these 15 behaviours, she's cheating with a Range Rover owner

Bola Tinubu’s portrait breaks record as the largest portrait on canvas ever made

Bola Tinubu’s portrait breaks record as the largest portrait on canvas ever made

Scientists reveal unusual discovery about elephants— it's mind-blowing

Scientists reveal unusual discovery about elephants— it's mind-blowing

7 bad things that keep happening to you because you are attractive

7 bad things that keep happening to you because you are attractive

Is drinking water before bed healthy?

Is drinking water before bed healthy?

5 reasons a PhD is better than an international passport

5 reasons a PhD is better than an international passport

Who nailed this Bridgerton-style dress? Beauty, Priscy, Bola or Shine?

Who nailed this Bridgerton-style dress? Beauty, Priscy, Bola or Shine?

5 haunted hotels around the world still in business

5 haunted hotels around the world still in business

Wig business: 4 disturbing ways human hair is sourced for wigs

Wig business: 4 disturbing ways human hair is sourced for wigs

Eliminate these products from your diet to control hypertension

Eliminate these products from your diet to control hypertension

Why you may feel sleepy instead of energised after taking coffee

Why you may feel sleepy instead of energised after taking coffee

Pulse Sports

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

lifesaving research you must do

6 lifesaving research you must do before meeting your online date in person

Are you ready for kids? [shuttershock]

5 warning signs you're not ready to bring children into the world

An AI-generated image of young black woman in distress

If they do these 10 things, it's time to leave

A man with a long beard

10 clever ways to destroy your enemy without a single punch