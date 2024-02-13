How to celebrate Valentine's Day when you are in a long-distance relationship

All long distance relationships require is two people who are willing to make it work, even when it gets hard.

You will definitely not be left out of Valentine’s celebration because you are in a long-distance relationship. Here’s what you can do.

1. Create a video compilation of the both of you

Surely you have spent some time with your partner. If you have, you probably took some pictures and made some videos. Make a cute compilation with a love song playing in the background and post it on your social media.

2. Send each other gifts

It doesn’t matter where you are in the world, you can send your beloved a gift. Use Instagram vendors, a website or a friend of yours or theirs for delivery. Distance is truly no barrier.

3. Video call or FaceTime each other

Thank God for the technology that allows you to see your beloved through video calls. Wake them up with a call and talk to them throughout the day if possible. You can also have phone sex is you are into that.

4. Sext

Sending each other sexy and erotic messages is a sure way to keep the spark burning between you two. Saying things like, "I wish I could kiss you right now," "I miss how you feel," and other sexy and somewhat nasty things can keep the fire burning.

5. Send long epistles

Communication is key especially when you live far from each other. You can email them a long epistles detailing how you feel. Some Instagram vendors can help you deliver hand-written notes.

6. Take them out on a virtual date

Forget what people say, you can go on a date even if you are not in the same place. You can both go to a restaurant, sit down, and eat, while on a video call. Forget the stares you might cause and enjoy your date.

7. Travel to see them