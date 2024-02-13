ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

How to celebrate Valentine's Day when you are in a long-distance relationship

Temi Iwalaiye

If you are in a long-distance relationship, you can still have an amazing Valentine's Day - all thanks to technology.

Here's how to have a good time on Valentine's even if your relationship is long distance [Nytimes]
Here's how to have a good time on Valentine's even if your relationship is long distance [Nytimes]

Recommended articles

All long distance relationships require is two people who are willing to make it work, even when it gets hard.

You will definitely not be left out of Valentine’s celebration because you are in a long-distance relationship. Here’s what you can do.

ADVERTISEMENT

Surely you have spent some time with your partner. If you have, you probably took some pictures and made some videos. Make a cute compilation with a love song playing in the background and post it on your social media.

It doesn’t matter where you are in the world, you can send your beloved a gift. Use Instagram vendors, a website or a friend of yours or theirs for delivery. Distance is truly no barrier.

Thank God for the technology that allows you to see your beloved through video calls. Wake them up with a call and talk to them throughout the day if possible. You can also have phone sex is you are into that.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sending each other sexy and erotic messages is a sure way to keep the spark burning between you two. Saying things like, "I wish I could kiss you right now," "I miss how you feel," and other sexy and somewhat nasty things can keep the fire burning.

Communication is key especially when you live far from each other. You can email them a long epistles detailing how you feel. Some Instagram vendors can help you deliver hand-written notes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Forget what people say, you can go on a date even if you are not in the same place. You can both go to a restaurant, sit down, and eat, while on a video call. Forget the stares you might cause and enjoy your date.

If there’s a perfect time to surprise them with a visit, it’s Valentine’s Day. Of course, it is hoped that you would have made the necessary arrangements before the day, but they would be so happy to see you. It doesn’t even have to be a surprise; you both can work towards it.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to secure the US Extraordinary Ability Green Card (EB-1 category)

How to secure the US Extraordinary Ability Green Card (EB-1 category)

If you get these 5 messages on Valentine's Day, you are the side piece

If you get these 5 messages on Valentine's Day, you are the side piece

How to celebrate Valentine's Day when you are in a long-distance relationship

How to celebrate Valentine's Day when you are in a long-distance relationship

5 common injuries for gym newbies & how to dodge them

5 common injuries for gym newbies & how to dodge them

How to go on a vacation in 7 steps, even if you are broke

How to go on a vacation in 7 steps, even if you are broke

He hates Valentine's Day, she loves it — this is how they manage

He hates Valentine's Day, she loves it — this is how they manage

How to borrow money and make the lender forget/forgive you

How to borrow money and make the lender forget/forgive you

Cash or crush? Signs your partner might be a gold-digging heartbreaker

Cash or crush? Signs your partner might be a gold-digging heartbreaker

A look at Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James' 10 wedding outfits

A look at Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James' 10 wedding outfits

5 ways styling gel could be damaging your hair

5 ways styling gel could be damaging your hair

Super Eagles: 5 times Nigeria went to the AFCON final and failed to win

Super Eagles: 5 times Nigeria went to the AFCON final and failed to win

6 ways to avoid a breakup before Valentine's Day

6 ways to avoid a breakup before Valentine's Day

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Things to avoid if you're single on Valentine's Day

5 places to avoid if you're single on Valentine's Day

If you find yourself in this boat, sailing the rough seas of heartbreak this Valentine's Day, know that you're not alone

Valentine's Day vibes vs reality: Navigating heartbreak with grace

Ways to avoid a breakup before Vals Day .Getty Image; Insider

6 ways to avoid a breakup before Valentine's Day

couple

Cash or crush? Signs your partner might be a gold-digging heartbreaker