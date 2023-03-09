How long should you wait before having s*x in a new relationship?

There are different reasons why a lot of new couples choose to wait to have sex with majority of people wanting to have a long lasting relationship.

Sex for the first time for a new couple is a big deal simply for the fact that it is an intimate act and it is showing a naked side of you in the relationship – literally.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are numerous pros and cons of choosing to have sex earlier on in your relationship however.

There are couples that have had sex during their first date of their relationship and are happily married until today while for some sex earlier on in the relationship hasn’t worked out too great for them.

What are some of the pros of having sex early in the relationship?

Experts reveal that having sex early in your relationship can help you feel bonded to your partner and can help you tell whether you are sexually compatible with your partner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Waiting for sex though increases the anticipation of sex which makes the experience of sex better when you eventually have it – the longer the dry spell the better the sex.

You also get to explore other ways of pleasing each other when you wait for a while before having sex.

So the decision of when to have sex in a new relationship really depends.

Waiting for a longer time in a lot of cases helps your relationship to last long.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can also give it a few months before you decide to have sex - more specifically three months since at this point the "honeymoon" phase of your relationship is fading and you are more comfortable with your partner.