How important are good morning texts important in a relationship?

Temi Iwalaiye

Is not getting good morning texts a red flag?

Here's why you should send a good morning text [shutterstock]
When people are dating, they are looking for signs of compatibility and asking themselves if this is someone they want to spend their lives with.

A great part of dating is communication. One of the ways to communicate is by texting good morning, good night and checking up on your boyfriend/girlfriend during the day. Here’s why.

How are you holding your phone, scrolling through social media apps, but you can’t spare a second to wish the person you are considering spending the rest of your life with a good morning?

Sending a good morning text at the very least shows how much you like the person. It doesn’t matter the gender of who is sending a good morning text, when we meet someone who wants to wish us a good morning and a great day, it’s obvious they like us.

I don’t know about you, but when I’m in a romantic relationship with someone, I want to know that they are thinking about me a lot. A relationship should be a shelter from the difficulties of the world, and the object of your love should offer some comfort, that’s why even work shouldn’t take them away from your mind.

No one is asking you to spend flowers every day, it’s ‘good morning, my love, have a great day’. It literally takes a second of your time; even surgeons can send a text before they begin surgery. So, work isn’t a good excuse.

Of course, a good morning text is important, but it’s not the entire sum of a relationship. It’s not the entire metric: if your partner does everything right by you except send good morning texts, it does not mean you are not loved. If these texts matter so much to you, send them every day to them.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

