How important are good morning texts important in a relationship?

A great part of dating is communication. One of the ways to communicate is by texting good morning, good night and checking up on your boyfriend/girlfriend during the day. Here’s why.

We spend a lot of time on our phones, so why not text your beloved?

How are you holding your phone, scrolling through social media apps, but you can’t spare a second to wish the person you are considering spending the rest of your life with a good morning?

It shows you like them

Sending a good morning text at the very least shows how much you like the person. It doesn’t matter the gender of who is sending a good morning text, when we meet someone who wants to wish us a good morning and a great day, it’s obvious they like us.

It says, ‘you are on my mind’

I don’t know about you, but when I’m in a romantic relationship with someone, I want to know that they are thinking about me a lot. A relationship should be a shelter from the difficulties of the world, and the object of your love should offer some comfort, that’s why even work shouldn’t take them away from your mind.

It takes nothing

No one is asking you to spend flowers every day, it’s ‘good morning, my love, have a great day’. It literally takes a second of your time; even surgeons can send a text before they begin surgery. So, work isn’t a good excuse.

It’s not a hard and fast rule