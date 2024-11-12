ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

These 5 things will keep you trapped in a relationship with a narcissist

Temi Iwalaiye

Here's why you a trapped in a toxic relationship with a narcissist.

How do narcissists act in a relationship? [istockphoto]
How do narcissists act in a relationship? [istockphoto]

Narcissists are people with a grandiose sense of entitlement.

Recommended articles

It is damaging to be in a relationship with a narcissist due to extreme self-involvement and disregard for others' needs and feelings.

However, their victims feel trapped in the relationship with them and unable to leave.

ADVERTISEMENT

Love bombing is a manipulative tactic used by narcissists to make victims feel special by showering them with love, affection, attention, and gifts.

In the beginning, they show so much love to their victim that they feel like they have found their true love.

However, the manipulator's intentions are not genuine; they simply show their victim what they think they need only to withdraw love for no reason by either shouting, the silent treatment, or even physical abuse.

The victims believe it is their fault for bringing out the monster in their partner so they wait for their loving partner to resurface. This strategy keeps them stuck.

ADVERTISEMENT

Narcissistic gaslighting is a form of emotional abuse that involves manipulating or distorting the truth to instill self-doubt that makes you question yourself and your emotions.

Narcissists do this by citing your past mistakes, denying facts, lying, shifting blame, painting themselves as the hero of every story, making their bad actions your fault, and saying you are too sensitive.

Don't waste more time in a toxic relationship being unhappy [MadameNoire]
Don't waste more time in a toxic relationship being unhappy [MadameNoire] Pulse Nigeria

ALSO READ: Psychological abusers don't go for the weak — they choose strong people because they 'like a challenge'

ADVERTISEMENT

Trauma bonding is a process where victims become biologically attached to their abusers, leading to addiction.

This addiction is similar to drug addiction, but the victim is hooked on the emotional rollercoaster, receiving intermittent affection when they act as the narcissist wants them to.

This can result in a dependence on an abusive partner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Repetition compulsion is a psychological phenomenon where people attempt to fix the past by pursuing similar situations or people who once hurt them with the view that they will do it better this time or correct the pain.

People who have experienced unhealthy relationships and childhood trauma where they suffered abuse are more likely to find abusive or troubled partners.

This unconscious attempt to avoid similar experiences places them in such situations. They need to heal from their trauma to stop attracting the same pattern.

ALSO READ: How to spot a narcissist on the first date

ADVERTISEMENT

Narcissists can keep you trapped by controlling your finances.

Financial abuse involves someone controlling how and when money is spent, either as the breadwinner or a financial leech who borrows or steals money.

It can also involve keeping people and families in debt, making the partner feel like they will suffer financial ruin if they leave them.

It’s important to note this manipulation tactic and be free from a toxic relationship with a narcissist.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a senior lifestyle reporter at Pulse Nigeria, specializing in fashion, beauty, research, travel, culture, and food.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

ART X Lagos, Access Holdings announce Access ART X Prize Alumni Impact Award in celebration of African artistic excellence

ART X Lagos, Access Holdings announce Access ART X Prize Alumni Impact Award in celebration of African artistic excellence

50 powerful midnight prayers for peace, protection, and breakthrough

50 powerful midnight prayers for peace, protection, and breakthrough

These 5 things will keep you trapped in a relationship with a narcissist

These 5 things will keep you trapped in a relationship with a narcissist

What to say when someone gives you unsolicited advice

What to say when someone gives you unsolicited advice

The most fashionable city in Africa - Is it Lagos or Johannesburg?

The most fashionable city in Africa - Is it Lagos or Johannesburg?

50 powerful prayers for your girlfriend’s happiness and well-being

50 powerful prayers for your girlfriend’s happiness and well-being

Smoke-Free Nigeria is Possible: Lessons from Sweden's tobacco harm reduction strategy

Smoke-Free Nigeria is Possible: Lessons from Sweden's tobacco harm reduction strategy

These 5 exotic herbs and spices will take your cooking to the next level

These 5 exotic herbs and spices will take your cooking to the next level

African countries still sending money to their colonisers

African countries still sending money to their colonisers

Are you losing yourself in love? 5 signs you’re too dependent in your relationship

Are you losing yourself in love? 5 signs you’re too dependent in your relationship

FinTribe hosts 7000 women at 2024 Finance Fair, spotlights financial solutions

FinTribe hosts 7000 women at 2024 Finance Fair, spotlights financial solutions

50 powerful prayers to uplift your husband every day

50 powerful prayers to uplift your husband every day

Pulse Sports

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

Lookman makes Ballon d’or history Osimhen, Kanu failed to achieve

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

'I will pick him everyday' - Paul Pogba settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Cristiano Ronaldo surpasses the world’s richest female musician on YouTube who is 2 times richer than him

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

Most Beautiful: Sha'Carri Richardson turns up with 'boyfriend' Christian Coleman for Cowboys-Falcons game receiving loud ovation

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

5 signs you’re too dependent in your relationship

Are you losing yourself in love? 5 signs you’re too dependent in your relationship

Masterpieces become a vibrant part of your home and family life.

5 creative ways to preserve and enjoy your kids' art without clutter

Situationships can affect your self esteem. [Freepik]

Getting strung along? Here's how to break free from that situationship