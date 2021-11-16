How dating a Narcissist affects you

Now you might think to yourself, why would anyone fall in love with such a person?

Well, the truth is, narcissists are masters of deception. They appear attractive and innocent at first glance, and you could be tempted to offer them all your love and care, but once you're hooked in, they'll suck up all your love, care, and attention. And I mean that in the most literal sense. You'd have little time for yourself. It's almost as if your entire existence was designed to serve them.

You could tell a narcissist that you just lost your dad and rather than telling you "I'm so sorry dear, please accept my condolences", they'd tell you something like "ok, what do you think of my outfit? I just got it this morning". They lack empathy.

Being in a relationship with a narcissist also isolates you from the rest of the world. This is due to the fact that narcissists have few friends (and it's clear to see why). Narcissists require praise, admiration, and affection on a regular basis. The majority of people can't tolerate it - they can't stand this incessant need to be the focus of attention.

This is why, after a narcissist gets close to someone, they are reluctant to let them go. They consume all of your time and space, making it tough for you to make new friends and acquaintances.

To top it off, narcissists never take responsibility for their actions. When things go wrong, it's your fault; when things go right, it's because of them. You'll find yourself apologizing and pleading all the time.

And this is not the way to live, avoid narcissists at all costs. If you spend too much time with them, your self-esteem plummets, your mental health deteriorates, and you begin to doubt your sanity.

Funmi is a Writer, Thinker and Marketing buff. Like Mark Manson, he hopes to give life advice that doesn't suck.

