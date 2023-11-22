ADVERTISEMENT
7 ways your partner's bestie of the opposite sex can benefit your relationship

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

It is heavily frowned upon to have a best friend of the opposite sex while in a relationship.

Besties can help your relationship [Image: Brian Jr Asare]
Besties can help your relationship [Image: Brian Jr Asare]

But the good news is having a partner with a best friend of the opposite sex can be beneficial for a relationship in several ways:

1. Diverse perspectives: Friends of the opposite sex often bring different perspectives, experiences, and insights.

This diversity can enhance your partner's overall understanding of relationships, communication, and life in general.

Your partner may gain valuable insights that can positively influence your relationship.

2. Reduced jealousy: Trust is a crucial element in any relationship. Allowing your partner to have close friends of the opposite sex and demonstrating trust in their relationship can strengthen the bond between you and your partner.

When both partners trust each other, it reduces jealousy and fosters a more secure and stable relationship.

3. Emotional support: A best friend, regardless of gender, can provide emotional support and understanding that complements the support you provide in the relationship.

Having an additional source of support can alleviate some of the pressure on your partner and contribute to their overall well-being.

4. Increased social circle: Friendships outside of the romantic relationship can expand social circles.

This can be particularly beneficial if you and your partner have different interests or if you enjoy spending time with different groups of people.

A diverse social circle can add richness and variety to your life.

5. Encourages independence: Healthy relationships thrive on the individual growth and independence of each partner.

Allowing your partner to maintain close friendships with people of the opposite sex encourages them to maintain a sense of individuality.

This independence can contribute to a more balanced and fulfilling relationship.

6. Shared interests: Sometimes, the best friend of your partner might share interests or hobbies that you may not be as passionate about.

This allows your partner to engage in activities they enjoy that may not necessarily align with your preferences, contributing to their overall happiness.

7. Open communication: Encouraging open communication about friendships, including those with individuals of the opposite sex, fosters honesty and transparency in the relationship.

This can create an environment where both partners feel comfortable discussing their feelings and addressing any concerns that may arise.

It's important to note that while opposite-sex friendships can have positive impacts on a relationship, communication and trust between partners are crucial.

Establishing boundaries, discussing expectations, and being open about feelings can help navigate potential challenges and ensure a healthy, thriving relationship.

Every relationship is unique, so what works for one couple may not work for another, and ongoing communication is key to understanding each other's needs and concerns.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

