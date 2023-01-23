ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

Having a hard time getting wet? Here's why and how to fix it

Berlinda Entsie

Sex just isn’t as much fun unless you’re wet.

Unhappy couple in bed(jivenaija)
Unhappy couple in bed(jivenaija)

In fact, sex can be downright uncomfortable or can even hurt if you’re not wet down there. If you have trouble getting wet, you’re not alone. This happens to some women. It can be frustrating, especially when it seems like guys can get hard with the drop of a hat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The good news is that there are a number of different remedies for getting wet.

What causes Wetness?

While you might know the basics of the sexual response cycle as well as the signs of arousal, which includes vaginas becoming wetter, you may not know precisely how it works.

Many of the symptoms are caused by a rush of blood, which happens throughout the entire body and not just the genitals. In men, this blood creates the telltale sign of arousal: an erection. But it’s not that different for women. The vagina and vulva become engorged with blood and appear swollen, and the clitoris becomes erect as well. All of this is accompanied by genital sensitivity.

However, women differ from men in that blood can’t just cycle back into the body. Your body responds by forcing moisture from blood plasma to leave the body in the form of vaginal lubrication, in a reaction similar to sweating. It’s also believed that the Bartholin glands contribute to this lubrication. The result? Pleasurable wet sex and pressure relief.

What does female arousal fluid look like?

If you’re curious what it looks like, the answer is, well, wet. It’s often clear; although, it can be a bit milky as it mixes with cervical fluid and secretions from the Bartholin glands. While it may be possible to see this fluid externally, it’s not always noticeable.

For many women, becoming truly aroused is key to getting wet; although, that’s not the only signal of arousal. As blood rushes to your genitals, you might feel a bit bloated or internally 'wet'. A flush spreads over your body, resulting in reddened skin that can make you feel warmer. Your heart will beat faster, and breathing may follow suit.

In fact, when you think about it, wetness isn’t a particularly good signal for arousal by itself, especially internal wetness. The vagina is always moist to an extent, and guys who think they can tell how turned on you are just by inserting a finger are probably wrong.

Still, getting wet isn’t just an indicator of arousal. It enables you to experience penetration, whether from hands, a penis, or a toy, with more ease and comfort. If you’re not properly lubricated, penetration can lead to tiny tears in your vaginal tissue, which makes it easier for you to get an STI or bacterial infection.

And arousal includes vaginal tenting to make room for penetration.

On top of that, being wet lets you have sex longer, which is important if either you or your partner takes a little longer to finish and simply allow you to enjoy sexual activities.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Imitation vs Inspiration: Drag Queens accuse Papaya Ex of always copying their pictures

Imitation vs Inspiration: Drag Queens accuse Papaya Ex of always copying their pictures

Natural Remedies: 5 natural ways to get pink lips

Natural Remedies: 5 natural ways to get pink lips

Having a hard time getting wet? Here's why and how to fix it

Having a hard time getting wet? Here's why and how to fix it

3 important functions of protein in women’s bodies

3 important functions of protein in women’s bodies

Who wore it better? Nancy Isime and Sharon Ooja channel rich aunty vibes

Who wore it better? Nancy Isime and Sharon Ooja channel rich aunty vibes

Women: 5 things to do while expecting your period

Women: 5 things to do while expecting your period

Details on Beyonce's three looks for her iconic performance at the Royal Atlantis Dubai

Details on Beyonce's three looks for her iconic performance at the Royal Atlantis Dubai

7 morning routine fixes that will improve your health in 2023

7 morning routine fixes that will improve your health in 2023

5 things to understand if your partner has (only) 'gorgeous' exes

5 things to understand if your partner has (only) 'gorgeous' exes

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Unhappy couple in bed(jivenaija)

Having a hard time getting wet? Here's why and how to fix it

Here's what happens when you have sex when drunk or high[Shuttershock]

6 things that happen when you have s*x while high or drunk

___7793746___2018___1___2___16___black-couple-flirting

How to start a new relationship: 6 tips to make it work this year

Lori Harvey on her birthday [Instagram/Loriharvey]

How to pull any man like Lori Harvey