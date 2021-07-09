Going through a hoe phase could be really good for you

Urban Dictionary says this is a phase in your life that occurs when you are fine with exploring promiscuous activities and connecting with random people.

These activities do not always end in sex, but it actually can lead to it, if you choose to. In reality, it's actually very sex-centered than the theoretic definition above.

What the hoe phase looks like

Before you swing the sword of morality, the idea of going through a hoe phase is usually to help you meet and date as many people as possible if you want, get to know people, get to know the options available to you, as opposed to settling with just one person and becoming stuck with that person, wondering years later whether you could have made a better choice if you had waited a little more.

In Season 4 episode 7 of Starz’ Series, Power, Tasha [Naturi Naughton] kind of exemplifies this, telling her husband’s lawyer, Terry Silver [Brandon Dixon] that she wonders what could have been if she had met him before meeting her husband, Ghost [Omari Hardwick]. What follows is an explosive sex scene you should check out, but that’s just by the way.

Benefits of going through a hoe phase

It's an unpopular opinion, but going through a hoe phase really does give you the chance to know yourself.

It affords you some opportunity to learn about your sexual preferences, know what pleases you and what does not, maybe learn the art of seduction, it helps you realize the type of things that stimulate you emotionally and sexually.

Some believe that going through the hoe phase increases one’s chances of being faithful when you finally decide to bury all of that and ‘fall in love’ and settle with one partner.

Lifestyle vlogger, Eniola Abumere says “one would think that having been through all of that stuff, people who have been through their hoe phases would be faithful to their partners.

"It would be nice if it did, but it really does not work that way. Getting out of the hoe phase does not reduce the chances of waywardness,” he says.

It has to be said that not everyone will go through the hoe phase, and as a matter of fact, some people will actually get into it without outrightly planning to step therein.

Whether it was planned or stumbled into though, the point remains that going through this phase could be beneficial to your later relationships.