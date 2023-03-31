For women: 4 foreplay tips to drive men wild

When it comes to companionship, partnership and family orientation men are equally reliable as women.

If you want your man to go wild in bed and give him a good time, pamper him in that sense then here are some foreplay tips that will drive him wild:

Naughty texts

If you want to drive him wild physically then start with naughty texts. The sexting turns them on like nothing else can and do so throughout the day. Send erotic texts and pictures. Go wild, start with something small. He will be on fire for you when he is done with work and about to reach home.

Tease him

Women have the power to make men literally beg in bed and men secretly love it! The texts have already driven them wild so why would they not be crazy with desire? To match that and keep the game on, tease him and drive him nuts. Do not give him what he wants so quickly. Give in but delay until you think you can.

Blowjob

Not always, but sometimes, giving a blowjob when you are comfortable, would be classic! There too, just do not do it mechanically like you may have seen in some adult films. Go slow, tease, explore, use chocolate, honey, or whatever drives your boat. Do it like you mean it. Also, after kissing, kiss the erogenous zones like his neck, stomach, chest, and inner thighs. Lick everywhere, and give at least 10 to 15 minutes to the teasing.

Praise him