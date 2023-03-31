The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

For women: 4 foreplay tips to drive men wild

Berlinda Entsie

Dear women, men too love foreplay.

Black couple.
Black couple.

Men are the most underrated in terms of emotions. It is true that sexual urges are more in men as compared to women, but it is not at all true that men do not want anything else.

Recommended articles

When it comes to companionship, partnership and family orientation men are equally reliable as women.

If you want your man to go wild in bed and give him a good time, pamper him in that sense then here are some foreplay tips that will drive him wild:

  • Naughty texts
ADVERTISEMENT

If you want to drive him wild physically then start with naughty texts. The sexting turns them on like nothing else can and do so throughout the day. Send erotic texts and pictures. Go wild, start with something small. He will be on fire for you when he is done with work and about to reach home.

  • Tease him

Women have the power to make men literally beg in bed and men secretly love it! The texts have already driven them wild so why would they not be crazy with desire? To match that and keep the game on, tease him and drive him nuts. Do not give him what he wants so quickly. Give in but delay until you think you can.

  • Blowjob

Not always, but sometimes, giving a blowjob when you are comfortable, would be classic! There too, just do not do it mechanically like you may have seen in some adult films. Go slow, tease, explore, use chocolate, honey, or whatever drives your boat. Do it like you mean it. Also, after kissing, kiss the erogenous zones like his neck, stomach, chest, and inner thighs. Lick everywhere, and give at least 10 to 15 minutes to the teasing.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Praise him

Men like being praised and all of them will admit to it if you ask them at the right moment, Tell him verbally, how good he is. How he satisfies you. Praise his manhood because their world is associated with it in some or the other way. Describe exactly to him what felt great. Tell him he is the sexiest and hottest and an incredible lover.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

For women: 4 foreplay tips to drive men wild

For women: 4 foreplay tips to drive men wild

5 people share awful and sometimes funny things their bosses have said to them

5 people share awful and sometimes funny things their bosses have said to them

Ramadan: Six facts about the holy month for non-muslims

Ramadan: Six facts about the holy month for non-muslims

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

5 interesting health benefits of Agbalumo (African star apple)

5 interesting health benefits of Agbalumo (African star apple)

The best 5 cities in Nigeria

The best 5 cities in Nigeria

The oldest woman ever to be on a Vogue magazine cover is a Filipino tattoo artist

The oldest woman ever to be on a Vogue magazine cover is a Filipino tattoo artist

Why your body suffers when you don't have regular s*x

Why your body suffers when you don't have regular s*x

6 reasons your nipples hurt

6 reasons your nipples hurt

5 celebs with face cards that never declines and their makeup techniques

5 celebs with face cards that never declines and their makeup techniques

Chicken vs Turkey: Here are 3 nutritional differences

Chicken vs Turkey: Here are 3 nutritional differences

Is less actually more? Five benefits of a more minimalist life

Is less actually more? Five benefits of a more minimalist life

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Couple in bed

For men: 5 places you shouldn’t touch a woman during s*x

5 benefits of dating a woman with a higher sex drive [Credit - Shutterstock]

5 reasons you'd be lucky to date a woman with a higher s*x drive than you

Black couple kissing

For women: Here are 4 kinky ways to arouse your man

Are you a lady in the street and freak in the sheets?

Signs that say you're a lady in the streets, freak in the sheets