Family jealousy: Why some parents envy their own children

Understanding the underlying reasons for this feeling is crucial for fostering healthy relationships

An AI-generated image of a mum jealous of her daughter
An AI-generated image of a mum jealous of her daughter

Parental jealousy towards children is a sensitive and often overlooked issue. While many parents are loving and supportive, some may experience feelings of envy towards their offspring.

These emotions can stem from a variety of sources, ranging from personal insecurities to the natural challenges of parenthood.

Here are some explanations for why parents might experience jealousy towards their children.

Many parents have dreams they were unable to achieve, whether due to personal, financial, or societal barriers.

When they see their children accomplishing these goals, it can serve as a painful reminder of their own unrealized aspirations.

This can lead to a complex mix of pride and jealousy, where parents are happy for their children but also mourn their own lost opportunities.

In many families, children become the focal point of attention. This shift can leave parents feeling neglected or less valued, especially if they previously enjoyed being the center of family activities.

The constant praise and attention directed towards children can unintentionally sideline parents, leading to feelings of envy.

A scene of a jealous African father and his young adult son in a sports setting
A scene of a jealous African father and his young adult son in a sports setting The father, in his mid-50s, looks enviously at his son, who is in his Pulse Live Kenya

When children achieve success, especially in areas where their parents struggled or failed, it can create a sense of inadequacy.

Parents may feel that their own efforts were inferior or question their self-worth. This can be particularly pronounced in competitive fields or if the parent had high aspirations in the same area.

Children often have rich social lives, forming friendships and relationships with ease.

Parents who might struggle with their social connections, or who feel isolated, can feel envious of their children's ability to navigate social situations effortlessly.

This can be exacerbated if the parent has sacrificed their social life for their family.

As children grow older and start earning their own money, parents might feel envious of their financial freedom.

This is especially true if the parents are still dealing with financial stress or if they had to delay or forgo their dreams to support their children.

The independence and lifestyle choices children can afford may contrast sharply with the parents' ongoing struggles.

A scene showing a jealous African mother and her adult daughter walking together in a park
A scene showing a jealous African mother and her adult daughter walking together in a park The mother, in her early 60s, looks enviously at her daugh Pulse Live Kenya

Parents often make significant personal and financial sacrifices for their children's well-being and opportunities.

If these sacrifices go unrecognised or unappreciated, it can lead to feelings of resentment and jealousy.

Parents might feel that their efforts are taken for granted, which can create a complex emotional landscape.

Parents may find themselves comparing their children’s achievements with those of their peers' children.

If they perceive their own children as less successful or accomplished, it can lead to jealousy.

This competitive mindset can strain the parent-child relationship and impact the parent's self-esteem.

As children grow and become more independent, parents may struggle with a sense of losing control or influence over their lives.

This transition can be difficult, as parents may feel jealous of their children's newfound autonomy and the freedom to make their own choices without parental oversight.

A scene in a living room with a jealous African mother and father observing their son, who is joyfully showing off a new car key
A scene in a living room with a jealous African mother and father observing their son, who is joyfully showing off a new car key The parents, both in Pulse Live Kenya

The arrival and growth of a child can significantly alter family dynamics. Parents might feel displaced or less important in the family hierarchy, particularly if they feel their needs and desires are secondary to those of their children.

This shift can create feelings of jealousy and competition for attention and significance within the family unit.

