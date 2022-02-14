Do you need to celebrate Valentine’s Day? Here are 5 reasons you don't

How necessary is this holiday? Here are some reasons you can boycott it;

1. It is a pagan holiday

Historically, Valentine’s Day began from the pagan holiday Lupercalia. It occurred in the middle of February and celebrated fertility. Men went naked and sacrificed goats and rams, young men then used the hide from the animals to whip young women.

This tradition was abolished by the Catholic church and converted to celebrate a martyred Saint Valentine. Interestingly, historically, there are two Saint Valentines, we don’t even know the one we are celebrating.

2. It is not a romantic holiday

Who made the holiday about romantic love anyway? If we are looking at it historically, it isn’t a romantic holiday.

Even though some poets gave romantic connotations to Valentine’s Day, it was not meant to celebrate romantic love. Shakespeare in the play 'Hamlet' wrote, “Tomorrow is Saint Valentine’s day…to be your Valentine.” Could this be the romantic origin of Valentine's Day?

3. It is capitalist and consumerism

People spend unnecessary money and put themselves under pressure just to make corporations happy. Buying wine, chocolate and other gifts on some particular occasion makes other people richer. There are nobler ways to spend money.

4. Celebrating Valentine’s Day is not proof of love

If you and your partner decide not to celebrate Valentine’s Day, it doesn’t mean that you do not love each other.

Don't you show love every other day in other ways? Do you love your partner more on that day and less on other days? Should you save all the romantic gestures until the 14th?

5. Valentine’s Day puts an unusually high burden on men