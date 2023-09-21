Do you know the most popular birthdays in the world? The answer might surprise you

The "birthday paradox" states that in a random group of 23 people, there is a 50% chance that two people will share a birthday, and if more than that, it becomes increasingly likely that a matching pair exists.

So, what is the most popular birthday in the world?

The most common birthday is September 9. It is followed by September 19th and September 12th.

Almost all of the birthdays in the entire top 10 list consist of September birthdays. If you count backwards, you'd realise that conception typically happens in December, when people have taken a break from work and are on holiday. The holiday festivities lead to more sexual activities, it seems.

The top 10 most popular birthdays

According to World Atlas, here are the top 10 most popular birthdays:

September 9th September 19th September 12th September 17th September 10th July 7th September 20th September 15th September 16th September 18th

The most popular to the least popular birth months

Apart from September, here’s a list of the most popular to the least popular birth months.

August is the most common birth month, with just under 7,600,000 births in August between 1994 and 2014. July September October May December March January November April February

What are the least common birthdays?