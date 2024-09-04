Do Nigerian women want flowers? 5 men share their girlfriends' reaction to them

The custom of giving flowers dates back to the ancient Greeks. They identified flowers with gods and would make floral gifts at temples.

Over time, this ritual evolved into presenting flowers to beautiful women or earthly goddesses. Flowers and wreaths are also placed on graves, but that’s for a different reason.

Many modern women enjoy receiving flowers, but some question their practicality, arguing that they are primarily for social media and a romanticised view of love.

We spoke to men who have gotten their women flowers, and here’s what they had to say:

Tochi

"I got my girlfriend flowers on Valentine's Day and on her birthday. She was over the moon; it was her first time getting flowers. I also got her a 12-inch cake. It made her so happy, and that made me happy too."

David

"I sent flowers to my ex as part of her examination preparation package with a note and other items I felt she would need as she prepared for her exams. She was really excited because she wasn’t expecting it. It was a nice surprise."

Samuel

"I got my ex-girlfriend flowers and cake on Valentine’s Day; she shouted and jumped so much. It was really cute."

Seun

"On a first date, I got flowers for a woman I was wooing. I was really trying to impress her, and it worked. She was so excited about it because it was her first time getting flowers."

Hammeed

"I am always getting women flowers; I’ve been doing that since secondary school. There are many reasons why. First, I like to do it; second, women like it; and third, some haven’t received any ever."

How to get Nigerian women flowers

While getting Nigerian women flowers is a romantic gesture which many of them appreciate, here are some things to note before buying flowers:

