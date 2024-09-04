ADVERTISEMENT
Do Nigerian women want flowers? 5 men share their girlfriends' reaction to them

Temi Iwalaiye

Should you get a Nigerian woman fresh flowers?

Do Nigerian women want flowers [Shuttershock]
It was Miley Cyrus who sang, “I can buy myself flowers." While it’s a message of self-love and liberation, the majority of Nigerian women have not received flowers from their partners. The question is, do they even want them?

The custom of giving flowers dates back to the ancient Greeks. They identified flowers with gods and would make floral gifts at temples.

Over time, this ritual evolved into presenting flowers to beautiful women or earthly goddesses. Flowers and wreaths are also placed on graves, but that’s for a different reason.

Many modern women enjoy receiving flowers, but some question their practicality, arguing that they are primarily for social media and a romanticised view of love.

"I got my girlfriend flowers on Valentine's Day and on her birthday. She was over the moon; it was her first time getting flowers. I also got her a 12-inch cake. It made her so happy, and that made me happy too."

"I sent flowers to my ex as part of her examination preparation package with a note and other items I felt she would need as she prepared for her exams. She was really excited because she wasn’t expecting it. It was a nice surprise."

"I got my ex-girlfriend flowers and cake on Valentine’s Day; she shouted and jumped so much. It was really cute."

"On a first date, I got flowers for a woman I was wooing. I was really trying to impress her, and it worked. She was so excited about it because it was her first time getting flowers."

Do Nigerian women want flowers? [depositphotos]
Best friend shot or wife in labour? 5 men reveal who they'd rush to first

"I am always getting women flowers; I’ve been doing that since secondary school. There are many reasons why. First, I like to do it; second, women like it; and third, some haven’t received any ever."

While getting Nigerian women flowers is a romantic gesture which many of them appreciate, here are some things to note before buying flowers:

  1. Buy something else alongside the flowers, e.g., chocolate, cake, or jewellery.
  2. Ask her if she has a pressing financial need or bill she would like to pay; if she does, use the money for flowers to help her sort out her financial needs and keep the flower idea for a while.
  3. Get her a vase so she can keep the flowers for a while.
