ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

3 easy ways to keep your flowers fresh for longer

Samiah Ogunlowo

Rumour has it you got flowers for valentine’s day! With a little care and attention, you can keep your flowers fresh and happy for up to two weeks or more.

Rumour has it you got flowers on Valentine's Day [Freepik]
Rumour has it you got flowers on Valentine's Day [Freepik]

Recommended articles

But nothing is more disappointing than seeing your beautiful blooms wilt and fade after a few days.

Fortunately, you can use some simple tricks to extend the vase life of your flowers and enjoy them for longer.

Here are three easy ways to make your fresh flowers last longer;

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most important steps to keep your flowers fresh is to cut the stems properly. When you receive or pick your flowers, use a sharp pair of scissors or a knife to trim about an inch off the bottom of each stem, at a 45-degree angle. This will help the flowers absorb more water and prevent air bubbles from forming in the stems. You should also remove any leaves or foliage submerged in water, as they can rot and cause bacteria to grow in the vase.

The water you use for your flowers can make a big difference in how long they last. First of all, make sure the water is clean and fresh, and change it every two to three days. You can also add some flower food or preservatives to the water, which usually contains sugar, acid, and bleach. These ingredients help nourish the flowers, balance the pH level, and prevent the growth of microbes.

You can find flower food packets at florist shops or supermarkets, or you can make your own by mixing one quart of water with two tablespoons of lemon juice, one tablespoon of sugar, and half a teaspoon of bleach.

ADVERTISEMENT
Use the right temperature of water for your flowers [Pinterest]
Use the right temperature of water for your flowers [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Another tip is to use the right temperature of water for your flowers. Generally, most flowers prefer lukewarm water, as it helps them hydrate faster. However, some flowers, especially those grown from bulbs, such as tulips, daffodils, and hyacinths, prefer cold water, as it helps them stay crisp and fresh.

You can also use hot water as a last resort if your flowers are wilting, as it can shock them and revive them temporarily.

The last tip is to keep your flowers away from sources of heat, light, wind, and ethylene gas. These factors can cause your flowers to dry out, fade, or wilt faster. Therefore, you should avoid placing your vase near windows, radiators, fans, air conditioners, or fruit bowls.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fruits, especially bananas, apples, and pears, produce ethylene gas as they ripen, which can accelerate the aging process of your flowers. Instead, choose a cool, dark, and well-ventilated spot for your vase, where your flowers can thrive and last longer.

By following these three easy tips, you can make your fresh flowers last longer and enjoy their beauty and fragrance for longer. Remember to cut the stems properly, use the right water, and avoid direct sunlight, heat, drafts, and fruit.

With a little care and attention, you can keep your flowers fresh and happy for up to two weeks or more.

Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo Samiah Ogunlowo is a Content writer. Despite being a certified Botanist, Samiah has mastered the skill of putting her thoughts in the most appealing words. She feels that writing should instill emotions in the reader, so that they don't simply read but feel.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Adipotide Peptide: Obesity studies

Adipotide Peptide: Obesity studies

3 easy ways to keep your flowers fresh for longer

3 easy ways to keep your flowers fresh for longer

These are the most romantic gifts Nigerians got on Valentine’s Day

These are the most romantic gifts Nigerians got on Valentine’s Day

5 common Nigerian food combinations that are unhealthy

5 common Nigerian food combinations that are unhealthy

A step-by-step approach to getting into meditation for Nigerians

A step-by-step approach to getting into meditation for Nigerians

Here is why Nigeria is experiencing such extreme heat these days

Here is why Nigeria is experiencing such extreme heat these days

'We got signals from God' — this couple married even though they're both AS

'We got signals from God' — this couple married even though they're both AS

They hated each other at first but they love music so they got married

They hated each other at first but they love music so they got married

7 interesting benefits of observing religious fasting holy days

7 interesting benefits of observing religious fasting holy days

Cadbury Nigeria rewards Bourn Factor Season 5 winners

Cadbury Nigeria rewards Bourn Factor Season 5 winners

Interview with Dr Phana: Bringing the Turkish experience of Gastric Sleeve surgeries to Ghana

Interview with Dr Phana: Bringing the Turkish experience of Gastric Sleeve surgeries to Ghana

How faith and culture have shaped the Nigerian idea of Ash Wednesday

How faith and culture have shaped the Nigerian idea of Ash Wednesday

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

Oshoala urges Ferdinand to join call for Nwabali to replace Onana at Man United after AFCON heriocs

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Jose Peseiro’s wife and daughter celebrate Super Eagles after reaching finals

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

AFCON 2023: Sanwo-Olu hails Super Eagles for denying South Africa final spot

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fasting during lent [Shutterstock]

5 tips for fasting during the days of Lent

cold countries in the world

Top 5 coldest countries in the world

Here are foods to avoid during Lent [Business Insider USA]

Here are foods to avoid during Lent

Malta Guinness and Eat Drink Lagos Festival: A flavourful nourishing goodness, culinary delights

Malta Guinness and Eat Drink Lagos Festival: A flavourful nourishing goodness, culinary delights