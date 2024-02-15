3 easy ways to keep your flowers fresh for longer

But nothing is more disappointing than seeing your beautiful blooms wilt and fade after a few days.

Fortunately, you can use some simple tricks to extend the vase life of your flowers and enjoy them for longer.

Here are three easy ways to make your fresh flowers last longer;

1. Cut the stems properly

One of the most important steps to keep your flowers fresh is to cut the stems properly. When you receive or pick your flowers, use a sharp pair of scissors or a knife to trim about an inch off the bottom of each stem, at a 45-degree angle. This will help the flowers absorb more water and prevent air bubbles from forming in the stems. You should also remove any leaves or foliage submerged in water, as they can rot and cause bacteria to grow in the vase.

2. Use the right water

The water you use for your flowers can make a big difference in how long they last. First of all, make sure the water is clean and fresh, and change it every two to three days. You can also add some flower food or preservatives to the water, which usually contains sugar, acid, and bleach. These ingredients help nourish the flowers, balance the pH level, and prevent the growth of microbes.

You can find flower food packets at florist shops or supermarkets, or you can make your own by mixing one quart of water with two tablespoons of lemon juice, one tablespoon of sugar, and half a teaspoon of bleach.

Another tip is to use the right temperature of water for your flowers. Generally, most flowers prefer lukewarm water, as it helps them hydrate faster. However, some flowers, especially those grown from bulbs, such as tulips, daffodils, and hyacinths, prefer cold water, as it helps them stay crisp and fresh.

You can also use hot water as a last resort if your flowers are wilting, as it can shock them and revive them temporarily.

3. Avoid direct sunlight, heat, drafts, and fruit

The last tip is to keep your flowers away from sources of heat, light, wind, and ethylene gas. These factors can cause your flowers to dry out, fade, or wilt faster. Therefore, you should avoid placing your vase near windows, radiators, fans, air conditioners, or fruit bowls.

Fruits, especially bananas, apples, and pears, produce ethylene gas as they ripen, which can accelerate the aging process of your flowers. Instead, choose a cool, dark, and well-ventilated spot for your vase, where your flowers can thrive and last longer.

By following these three easy tips, you can make your fresh flowers last longer and enjoy their beauty and fragrance for longer. Remember to cut the stems properly, use the right water, and avoid direct sunlight, heat, drafts, and fruit.