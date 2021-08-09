Compliments women want to stop hearing from men.

You’ll likely find an upright Nigerian politician before coming across a lady who does not like to be told how exquisitely gorgeous she is.

So men who know their onions have learnt how to give the best compliments to the women in their lives and those they’re trying to pull into their world.

But really, are men actually giving the best compliments or do they just think they are?

Apparently, thinking of something nice to say to a woman is not the same thing as actually complimenting her.

Here are some of the things women say they no longer want to hear from men in the name of compliments:

1. There's something different about you

"I don't like hearing this because I don't know whether the guy means it in a bad way or a good way.

"He could be saying I'm different as a code word for 'you're ugly.'" - Tori, 26.

2. I like your shape

"It makes me uncomfortable when guys make it so obvious that they've been checking me out like that.

"Some are even as crude as to say, I like your ass. I don't think that counts as a compliment no matter what they think." - Jules, 29.

3. You're too fine to not have a boyfriend

"Every time I hear a guy say that, I just lose it. I don't even know why, it just sounds dumb to me.

"Same thing with when I am walking on the road jejely and one mumu will just pull up and tell me trash like 'you are too fine to be walking under the sun'

"It's like saying I'm pretty but broke. I really need guys to stop saying that crap" - Hannah, 26.

4. You're really intelligent

"The reason why this does not sound as a good compliment for me is because the guy obviously expected me to be stupid or something. I can't deal with such guys." - Jane, 25.

5. You're so beautiful

"See, I know I am beautiful.

"If a guy can't come up some better way of saying it, I really don't want to hear that line anymore."

Guys, it is clear that you will need to become more ingenious with how you compliment these ladies if you want your words to make sense and resonate with them.

Ladies, what other thing would you rather never hear from men anymore?