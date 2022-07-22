Chaotic life of an HR: We all are sinners (Ep.44)

Why are they looking at us like that?” Zainab murmured, but I waved my hands in return, telling her not to mind them, and she continued, “I waited until the end of the party before I walked up to him, and he was so surprised to see me.

He held me by the hands and introduced me to the rest of the groom’s men, telling them that I was the reason he still had a job,” she giggled, “stupid isn’t it?” I nodded.

“We sat away from the rest of the party team while we drank and ate a lot of small chops, Kai! God bless the hand that made the small chops. It was so good…” she said.

“Hopefully they will not use small chops to carry you away in this Lagos,” I teased, and she blushed. Zainab knows the best small chops plug on Instagram and there’s rarely a day that goes by without her ordering small chops in the office.

“When we started to sip wine, and I got emotional at some point, really emotional that I broke down in tears,” she said, clasping her hands together in a tight fist. “That’s because I was drunk though,” she giggled.

“I just started to tell him about everything that happened and led to my last heartbreak, and in a way, he just had the right words but that was not all.”

“So what happened?” I asked, but it looked like she was holding back some information. I pretended to spy on my watch before I informed her that we had overstayed our break in the pantry.

“Oh, wow! abeg let’s leave here before anyone would spread rumors that we only come to work to eat and gossip,” she said, while we both left the pantry giggling and teasing each other.