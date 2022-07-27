Chaotic life of an HR: The surprise package (Ep.47)

I looked around my room to see most of my clothes scattered on the floor around my wardrobe, the consequence of my actions from yesterday. Overwhelmed with how much work I had to do to arrange it, I bounced on my bed. Again, my phone was ringing; it was from the previous caller. I answered.

“Oga! I said I’m not the one that ordered…

But he cut in quickly in a louder tone, “could you please let me explain? This order was not made by you but for someone else on your behalf.

“Hehehe…” I muttered. “Okay, I responded as I confirmed the address.

After the conversation with the dispatch rider, I decided to call my friend Ijeoma. The phone rang for a while before she answered.

“Enny baby, what’s popping?” She asked.

“Girl, I’m fine o, I have a gist for you,” I said to her. She screamed in excitement. Ijeoma is that friend that always has something interesting to say to me; I only give her reports about love life crises because, with me, there is absolutely nothing interesting to talk about.

So when I tell her that there's a gist to share, her reaction is always second to none.

“Tell me about it, joor” she said.

So I narrated the office-stalker episode; how my journey with Mr. Tayo, and a date scheduled for the night. She was so excited that I was willing to give love a chance again after my experience with my last heartbreak so I didn't leave any table unturned with details.

“Oh lest I forget, I just got a call from a dispatch rider that I have a delivery, and I don't even know who it is from,” I said to her.

“I feel like the package is from him, or what do you think?” I asked.

“You know you can't be too sure with men, that’s why I’m not sure.” don't worry about it, be calm, you’d find out soon,” she said, giggling.